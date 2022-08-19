.
Gordon has given its Central Highlands Football League finals campaign early impetus by regaining six first-choice players for Saturday's qualifying final against arch-rival Springbank at Waubra.
The minor premier has been bolstered by the inclusion of Mathew Stokes, Jordan Clampit, Luke Gunnell, Brad Horsham, Ethan Crackel and Brad Hallam, but does lose Matt Hoy (foot).
Horsham has recovered from a minor shoulder issue, Stokes is over illness, Clampit was rested for the last round, Gunnell and Crackel were unavailable for a week, and Queensland-based Hallam is making his first trip south since round 14.
If everything falls into place for Gordon, this will be the first of two major sets of inclusions during the finals as it builds towards what it hopes is a first premiership since 1988.
Mick Nolan, Jaymes Gorman and Gerard Clifford are working in the wings to recover from hamstring injuries, while James Kelly is also a possible inclusion in the weeks to come.
Springbank also has some more than handy inclusions, led by premiership player Chris Quinlan.
Matt Lakey returns along with Alistair Rix for the fourth-placed Tigers, which are determined to make amends for their second half fade out and loss to Gordon in round 12.
Gordon joint Adam Toohey said there was enormous incentive for the Eagles to get the better of Springbank in a final.
He said Gordon had been playing Springbank for the Jimmy Toohey Memorial Shield for more than two decades and in that time had lost all three finals clashes with the Tigers.
This is also an opportunity for the Eagles to complete consecutive wins over Springbank in that time.
Toohey said it was now time to get the job done - not only to avenge previous big losses to Springbank, but to also reap the rewards for a mission which began in 2019.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said they were looking forward to playing Gordon after letting their clash earlier in the season slip.
"We thought we had it at half-time and blew it.
"We know we're more than capable of doing it," he said.
PREDICTION: Gordon
