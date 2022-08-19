The Courier

Eagles, Tigers rivalry revs up | CHFL qualifying final preview, line-ups

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOSTED: Brad Horsham is among important inclusions for Gordon.

.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.