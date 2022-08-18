Course cuts at Federation University

Federation University has confirmed cuts to some courses that "no longer meet student and industry needs" and attract few students.
The National Tertiary Education Union is calling on Federation University to abandon cuts and staff redundancies planned for the Institute for Innovation, Science, and Sustainability.
Advertisement
They say a third of staff in FedUni's business programs are facing redundancy and the number of courses on offer is set to be reduced by two thirds.
A Federation University spokesperson said the uni had a key role to play in driving economic growth and jobs in the region, but to do that "we must build a strong and sustainable university first."
"Some offerings in the Institute of Innovation, Science and Sustainability no longer meet student and industry needs. Student numbers have been declining over several years - new enrolments in some programs have fallen to just one in 2021, and none for 2022. Yet, the costs associated with keeping such offerings open can be hundreds of thousands of dollars a year."
IN OTHER NEWS
The university said it would consult with the small number of impacted staff and the union in good faith, and would work hard to keep any redundancies to a minimum.
The NTEU also called for a review in to decision-making at the university after it cut, then reinstated, its Bachelor of Arts program.
"We urge University Council and Academic Board members at FedUni to investigate how this decision was made, when it appears to have happened without their involvement or even knowledge," said NTEU FedUni branch president Dr Mathew Abbott.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.