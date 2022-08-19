A new grocery store in Ballarat's CBD is saving the region's Muslim population from taking a three-hour return trip to purchase halal meat.
Dukaan, located at 40 Mair Street East, is the only store in Ballarat that sells halal certified meat.
The closest halal meat providers are in Ararat, Melton and in and around Melbourne.
Dukaan - which means 'shop' in Hindi - has been selling the fresh meat for one month and the owner's brother, Hady Atta, says it will only be a matter of time before the word gets out and sales increase.
"We moved to Ballarat two years ago from Dandenong. We had to go there to buy our meat. We did that for one year and decided to open up (Dukaan)," Mr Atta said.
"The sole purpose of this shop is halal."
Halal is an Arabic word that means 'permissible'. Muslims will eat only halal food and will not eat or drink anything that is considered forbidden (haram).
Halal food adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Koran, and beef and lamb must be slaughtered according to Islamic practices, including in the presence of a Muslim who offers a prayer.
Mr Atta said some Muslims may buy halal meat from supermarkets or butchers, however there was a risk the meat was contaminated with non-halal meat.
Dukaan sources its beef, lamb and poultry from Sinclairs Wholesale Meats, Thomas Foods and L & H Poultry.
Mr Atta then cuts short the chicken carcasses, and lamb and beef parts in the store's preparation area.
He said Dukaan's customers included Ballarat's Pakistan, Indian, Bangladesh and Middle Eastern residents.
Mr Atta believes there are 70 to 80 Pakistani families in Ballarat, while there are about 80 Bangladesh familes.
The latest 2021 census data shows 1846 people born in India are living in Ballarat, compared with 860 in the 2016 census.
Although this is only 1.6 per cent of Ballarat's population, it is more than double what was recorded previously.
Mr Atta said there was a demand for halal meat products in Ballarat from the Muslim community, which showed the city was becoming more culturally diverse.
"People mostly come here for the meat and to buy other halal products. I get people from Horsham and Ararat," he said.
Sudanese and Australians buy food from Dukaan, Mr Atta said, and non-Muslims enjoyed the spices, sweets and drinks.
"It's very multicultural. Having people get to know us, not all know us. It's word of mouth and we will get a lot more customers," he said.
Tanvir Ahmed, of Bangladesh, visited the grocery store for the first time to buy halal meat on Thursday.
He said he would normally travel to Melbourne to buy the meat for his family, who have been living in Ballarat for the past two-and-a-half years.
"We don't have too many halal options here, so it's good they are selling beef, lamb, goat and chicken," Mr Ahmed said.
He said it was difficult to buy halal meat during Melbourne's strict coronavirus lockdowns.
"I would travel to Ararat to get meat. I would travel there to get a whole lamb. I can now save three hours on my day," Mr Ahmed said.
"I will ask my community people to come here."
He said his family ate meat about three times a week and fish, which is halal, in other meals. Meat was traditionally cooked in a curry, Mr Ahmed said.
Following the release of the 2021 census data in June, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said cultural diversity was growing in Ballarat.
"I think (the data) reinforces what we're seeing, and what we're feeling, it really is becoming a multicultural city and that's something we should really celebrate," Mr King said.
"Council's been working on ensuring that we do have a really equitable and inclusive city. I think that's certainly something we can celebrate out of the data, bringing all those cultures into Ballarat certainly makes it a vibrant and interesting place."
Mr Atta's brother and a friend own Dukaan and it is the first time they have owned a business as they both work in other careers.
Mr Atta, a civil engineer, is starting a new job in Ballarat next week and will only work weekends. A new staff member will join the business next week.
He said he came from a hard-working family with his father a professor, his mother a teacher and his four siblings holding a Phd or masters degrees.
Dukaan is open every day from 10am to 7pm, except Fridays when it opens from 10am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 7pm.
