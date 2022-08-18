Reinforcements back for first round of finals | Team Talk

After three years, finals football has returned.
It's do-or-die for four teams in the Central Highlands Football League, while minor premier Gordon will welcome back plenty of stars for its qualifying final against Springbank.
Meanwhile, in the BFNL, second spot is on the line with the winner of a huge clash between Sebastopol and Ballarat to earn a double chance in finals.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
