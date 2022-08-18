The Courier
Home/Video

What you need to know ahead of a big weekend in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League | Team Talk

Updated August 18 2022 - 9:18pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reinforcements back for first round of finals | Team Talk

After three years, finals football has returned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.