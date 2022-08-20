Phoenix P-12 Community College students' hard work came to fruition this week at their World's Greatest Shave event.
Seven students and three teachers braved the hair clippers on Wednesday afternoon after spending the past few weeks fundraising for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Some participants had been growing their hair for years. Collectively they raised more than $9000.
Year 11 VCAL students organised the event as a part of their course work and were very pleased with the number of students who spent their lunchtime cheering each other on.
"Our school is very involved, so it does not surprise me at all that everyone is here," student organiser Laila Hammett said.
The canteen area was abuzz with students buying sausages and cheering on their peers at the lunchtime event.
"It is amazing how everyone has come together for such a big moment," Laila said.
Laila and her classmates planned a number of events over the year and while COVID-19 logistics have hindered some of their plans, they were excited to get this event running.
"We just wanted to spread awareness about cancer and get everyone involved in the school," Laila said.
From booking hairdressers, ordering for and running the barbecue, and marketing themselves to The Courier, everything was left in the Year 11's hands.
One student who braved the chop, Chelsea Archer, had fully committed two days before the event, but she did not let that stop her fundraising efforts.
Using social media, she was able to raise more than $1500 in two days.
"I have wanted to participate for about three years but every year I talk myself out of it or somebody else does," Chelsea said.
She decided that 2022 would be the year where she would participate no matter what anyone else thought.
"I am more confident in myself and I do not care what people say," Chelsea said.
She said having a number of other students participating with her certainly made it easier to step up to the plate.
Kory Hateley was another student who participated this year, raising more than $800.
He said it was a "really cool" feeling when many family and friends jumped online to support him over the past few weeks.
Kory had been growing his hair for a while.
"It was really long, I had been growing it for two-and-a-half years," he said.
