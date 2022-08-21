Young Ballarat tradespeople are calling for better gender inclusivity on worksites.
Tara Kelly is a second year joinery apprentice who is advocating for equality on construction sites.
Over her education and career Ms Kelly has faced many challenges starting as the only female in some of her high school trades classes.
"I was looked down upon and heard comments like 'girls should not be here, this is the boys club'," Ms Kelly said.
The sexism continued when she was working on formal construction sites.
"There were no female toilets and constant comments such as, 'you belong in the kitchen, you should be in charge of cleaning, not the tools'," Ms Kelly said.
She has now found a workplace that is a safer environment for her to work in and is enjoying practising her trade.
"I love the constant variation and all the options that are opened up to me."
From her current position Ms Kelly could consider moving in to jobs like site management, drafting or even architecture.
Ms Kelly said there is more work to be done to help bring women into the construction workforce, including businesses public image
"Not having things like the 'boys are back on the tools' or business advertising that says 'looking for apprentices, willing to hire a female'," she said.
Ms Kelly said using more gender neutral terms would help with this.
She would also like businesses to see that women have a lot to offer the construction site.
"Having an understanding that, sure women may not be as big and strong but there are a lot of advantages having them on site," Ms Kelly said.
"For me I have a keen eye for detail and organisation and I have been put in charge of the stock and inventory intake."
Women's Health Gampians and youth education, training and employment organisation Highlands LLEN, have been working in this sector for a while running programs that introduce female high school students to the opportunities a trade career can provide.
Women's Health Grampians program consultant, Katja Fiedler has been working with a number of businesses to break down typical stereotypes and barriers that hold women back from entering construction.
She said many people working to change the norms in male dominated trades will be met with backlash and pushback, but said this was actually a good thing.
"It means existing law, structures and practices are being challenged and positive changes are happening," Ms Fiedler said.
Ms Fiedler said by providing tools, resources and training they can help reduce the backlash surrounding change. "This backlash might not only come from men but could also come from women."
