Neighbourhood houses are in the danger of losing their funding, which could remove vocational training options within the Pyrenees Shire.
Jane Grimwood, Central Highlands Association of Neighbourhood Houses Network Manager asked the Pyrenees Shire to help advocate for secure funding from the state government.
"In just two years, we could see a dramatic cut of local support services, community development and significant job losses across our sector," Ms Grimwood said in her letter to the council. The funding decrease could have an impact on the Beaufort Community House and Learning Centre.
In 2018, the Victorian government budgeted $21.8 million over four years for all the neighbourhood houses in the state.
In her letter, Ms Grimwood said the state government did not make it clear the funding was not ongoing.
The May 2022 state budget included an extension of the funding for another two years.
"We are very concerned by the state government's apparent lack of commitment to securing this funding on a permanent basis," Ms Grimwood said.
Pyrenees Shire councillors were also concerned about the ramifications on Beaufort residents if funding for the Beaufort house is reduced.
"The neighbourhood house in Beaufort provides a valuable service and vocational training opportunities that would not otherwise be available," Cr Damian Ferrari said at a recent meeting.
He said less funding would mean students would have to travel to bigger regional centres.
"What we would probably see, is a lot of those students would not undertake some of those training opportunities because it would be just too difficult," Cr Ferrari said.
As the Pyrenees Shire's only neighbourhood house, the effects of a lack of funding could be felt across the entire shire.
"It is really important to support this service and ensure it remains functional in supporting learning and providing opportunities in the Pyrenees," Cr Ferrari said.
Councillor Tanya Kehoe said it was important the services continue to run.
Ms Grimwood also asked the council to write a letter to Colin Brooks, the Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers to seek permanent funding for neighbourhood houses.
Councillors voted in favour of writing the letter.
