A garbage truck driver that hit and killed a Ballarat grandmother has been handed jail time in the County Court.
Jonathan Wilson, 46, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death relating to a fatality on Doveton Street South on April 16 last year.
Angela Loader, 61, died in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries following the collision.
Wilson had nearly completed his regular garbage collection round when he failed to give way to Ms Loader as he turned onto Eyre Street about 8.35am.
The charge of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 10 years jail.
Throughout the proceedings, Wilson's counsel argued this case met the rare and exceptional circumstances test because his moral culpability was low, his lack of prior convictions and plea of guilty.
Judge Peter Rozen said legislature around the test, which he noted was described as 'almost impossible' to meet by other courts, said he had to regard a message of general deterrence over the rehabilitation of Wilson.
"I don't accept the applicant's moral culpability is low," Judge Rozen said.
"This is not a matter I consider to be exceptional and rare."
Judge Rozen said as the test was not met, he could consider prospects of rehabilitation and Wilson's personal circumstances in his sentence.
In turn, Judge Rozen said general deterrence was relevant to the sentence, instead of specific deterrence to Wilson, as he was unlikely to offend again.
"He has a good record and has contributed to the local community," Judge Rozen said.
"I accept that Mr Wilson is genuinely remorseful.
"In his oral evidence [his psychologist] said the applicant was 'incredibly remorseful'."
Last week, Wilson's psychologist told the court he was being treated for 'simple' PTSD and was at risk of developing complex PTSD if sent to jail.
Defence counsel for Wilson read out a statement of apology on his behalf and said Wilson was "still at a loss to explain what happened".
"My client has been acutely aware of the family and friends of Angela Loader ... and he's not a man whose confident speaking aloud, he's not a man of letters, of course," the defence said.
"He wants to express his sorrow and say sorry to the family and friends of Angela Loader for the events of that day.
"He's truly very sorry for what has happened and he thinks of these events every day.
"He also thinks every day of the events of that day and of his actions and [the impact] to those who loved Angela Loader."
Wilson was disqualified from holding a license for 18 months and sentenced to 18 months jail with a nine month non-parole period.
