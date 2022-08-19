The Courier

Doveton Street fatality: Garbage truck driver Jonathan Wilson jailed over Angela Loader's death

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY MEMORIES: Angela Loader on her birthday, celebrating with her three beloved grandchildren Emily, Thomas and Harrison. Photos: Supplied

A garbage truck driver that hit and killed a Ballarat grandmother has been handed jail time in the County Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.