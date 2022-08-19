The Central Highlands Netball League finals are here and all eyes are on Buninyong, which heads into finals following a perfect 16-0 home-and-away season.
All but one of the Bombers' 16 wins were double-digit margins, with their seven-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap in round 10 the outlier.
There is no question it is Buninyong's premiership to lose, but coaches around the league are quietly confident their side has what it takes to take down the ladder-leaders.
at Waubra - 2.30pm, Saturday, August 20
It was Rokewood-Corindhap which looked the most likely to end the Bombers' streak in round 10, but a valiant Hoppers outfit fell just seven points shy at home.
This time, the two sides will do battle at Waubra on Saturday, with Rokewood-Corindhap coach Kerry Lightfoot saying Buninyong would have realised at the time that her Hoppers were no easy-beats.
The Bombers are the top side for a reason and it will take a lot to bring them down on Saturday, as their perfect season is expected to roll on into a preliminary final appearance.
at Buninyong - 2.45pm, Sunday, August 21
The Lakies stormed home to finish their season with eight-consecutive wins, but it is their most recent loss that will have them nervous ahead of Sunday's second qualifying final at Buninyong.
A 15-point loss to Springbank in round eight sparked the Lakies' hot-streak to end the home-and-away season, but Learmonth now finds itself having to go through the Tigers if it wants a spot in the preliminary finals.
Springbank, which started the 10-0, dropped two games against top-four sides in Buninyong and Rokewood-Corindhap in the second half of the season, but will be eager to recapture their form that saw them cruise past the Lakies in round eight.
at Learmonth - 2.30pm, Saturday, August 20
Both Beaufort and Dunnstown will head into their do-or-die clash at Learmonth following heavy losses in the final rounds.
The Crows suffered a 31-point thumping at the hands of the Hoppers, while Dunnstown fell to sixth-placed Newlyn by 17 points.
Beaufort came out on top by 15 points in its round 8 clash against the Towners.
at Smythesdale - 2.45pm, Sunday, August 21
Newlyn's second half of the season was one of the best in the league, as the Cats rallied from a 4-6 record to win their remaining eight games and head into finals full of momentum.
The Cats could play a pivotal part in finals, with an elimination final fixture against Bungaree at Smythesdale on Sunday.
