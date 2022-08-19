The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 70 per cent chance of La Nina returning for a third straight rainy summer, which could be bad news for the extensive roadworks planned across Ballarat.
The complaints from residents and businesses about potholes, which appear to have worsened this winter, will continue as councils across the state struggle to keep up with maintenance, while construction crews are already being delayed repeatedly by the wet weather.
In short, when rain seeps into cracks in the road surface, major problems can occur quickly, and require serious maintenance - a patch-up job will likely need to be fixed repeatedly until the rain stops and summer returns.
In Ballarat, where council has upped its road maintenance budget and the state government is pushing to get several upgrade projects finished, the continuing awful weather will help make everything take longer and cost more.
The state government's Department of Transport has foreshadowed a major announcement "in the coming weeks" for its 2022-23 summer maintenance program, which will involve "hundreds of kilometres of resurfacing and sealing works" to "protect against water damage".
Residents have already raised concerns in Sebastopol over the deteriorating surface and edges along Albert Street, where traffic lights and a "raised platform" will eventually replace the roundabout at Hertford Street.
One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said it appeared a large amount of asphalt was being removed, and not being replaced with as much depth, with "geofabrics" in the earthworks being used for stabilisation in the wet.
According to the Department of Transport, which is completing the works through its contractor Seymour-Whyte, the major drainage upgrades as part of the Keeping Ballarat Moving projects help ensure construction is "not impacted by rainfall".
The department's acting Grampians regional director, Angela Daraxoglou, said in a statement all roads are being inspected for hazards regularly.
"Weather conditions are always considered when planning construction and maintenance programs," she said.
"We work closely with contractors to ensure work is completed as quickly and effectively as possible."
While there's still no set end date for the Keeping Ballarat Moving works - a $60 million state election promise to improve six intersections in Delacombe, Sebastopol, and Wendouree, mostly by installing traffic lights - the department expects all current works to be finished "by the end of 2022, weather permitting".
The only one of the six intersections nearing completion is the traffic lights at Gillies Street and Gregory Street West, which are expected to be switched on next week following train disruptions, while there is still no update on the design for Dyson Drive and Carngham Road.
