The Courier
Have Your Say

Ballarat road works: Will a third La Nina summer in a row make our roads worse?

AF
By Alex Ford
August 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chipping away: The new roads mid-construction along Albert Street in Sebastopol during heavy rain this week. Picture: Adam Trafford

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 70 per cent chance of La Nina returning for a third straight rainy summer, which could be bad news for the extensive roadworks planned across Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.