County Court judge calls for ongoing intensive support for drug offender upon his release

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:30am
Aaron Kearseboom.

A Ballarat man who committed armed robbery to gain cash to repay a drug debt has been sentenced in the County Court.

