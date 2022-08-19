A Ballarat man who committed armed robbery to gain cash to repay a drug debt has been sentenced in the County Court.
Aaron Scott Kearseboom drove his Holden Commodore to Thomastown Total Tools at 3.50pm on April 15, 2020, where he pointed a flick-knife at workers in the 'heat of the moment' as he stole a $2200 tool box.
Judge Duncan Allen said at the time Kearseboom was abusing benzodiazepines and accepted he was remorseful.
"I understand you had no intention to commit armed robbery and it was something that happened in the heat of the moment when you produced the knife," he said.
After yelling at two staff members to "open the door, you dog", Kearseboom kicked the glass door at the store to try to escape and smashed the glass in the process.
A staff member opened the door remotely and Kearseboom put the stolen tool box in his Holden Commodore and drove away.
The vehicle was located in the early hours of the next morning and it contained a number of items, including the tool box.
Kearseboom was located in Sebastopol two days after the armed robbery and he was interviewed and remanded in custody where he has remained since.
He was on a community corrections order at the time of the offending.
He pleaded guilty to contravening the order, armed robbery, and damaging property for the incident last year.
The judge said the impending birth of Kearseboom's first child, strong relationship and stable job awaiting him when released gave him "strong motivation to get on top of [his] insidious drug addiction" which had contributed to his lengthy criminal history.
"I'm convinced ... your traumatic childhood has left permanent scars upon you which in part explain your drug addiction and consequent criminal conduct," Judge Allen said in his sentencing remarks on Friday.
"To some limited degree that reduces your moral culpability."
The court heard in a psychological report, Kearseboom had cried in remorse and 'did not want the victims to feels scared going to work'.
"[Your motivation] was to obtain funds to repay a drug debt at a time when you were under great pressure ... and you were under great fear there would be retributive action against your father and brother," Judge Allen said.
"That doesn't of course justify your offending but it does put into context."
The judge said it was clear ongoing intensive support to was critical for Kearseboom's rehabilitation in the future.
"It would be most unfortunate, if not tragic, if you were one of those offenders who for one reason or another the parole board determined to refuse parole so that at the end of your sentence, you were simply returned to the community without any additional support," Judge Allen said.
"With the added consequence you would be likely to fall back into drug abuse and reoffend within a short time and find yourself back in custody again."
Kearseboom was sentenced to a total three years and one month in jail with a non-parole period of two years and one month, 596 days already served.
