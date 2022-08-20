When Sadiq Taimori embraced his family after they flew in to Melbourne, his life was once again complete.
His family - wife Razia, son Mahdi, 19, daughter Hadia, 17, and son Eleyas, 14 - arrived in Australia on June 8 to start a new, safe, life far away from the threat of the Taliban in their homeland of Afghanistan.
It had been more than 10 years since Mr Taimori had seen his wife and children in the flesh after he was forced to flee the country, and a year after they had fled their home in Bamyan, in central Afghanistan, as the Taliban began taking over towns and cities on their way to taking control of Kabul.
The freedoms they had known - like shopping and going to school - were extinguished as they hid at a cousin's house in Kabul as they battled food shortages and the ever-present threat of the Taliban finding and kidnapping them.
Now their lives are completely different and it's the simple things they do together like going to the park, visiting the beach, shopping, exploring Melbourne and going swimming that bring the most joy.
Mr Taimori, who owns Ballarat's popular Gravy Spot with fellow Afghanistani refugees Nadir Heidari and Aziz Bamyani, said the support of the local community had helped him stay strong and continue the decade-long flight to have his family join him in safety here.
After the family's story was told in The Courier, Mr Taimori said many people came in to offer their support with one woman even leaving cash so he could take his family out for coffee when they were finally reunited.
"I have had big support from the Ballarat community. I really appreciate it so much especially after Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban again they supported me a lot, coming in to the shop," he said.
He praised Ballarat MP Catherine King, The Courier and friends who helped keep pressure on the immigration department to secure visas for his family.
The family's arrival was just the start of a long process to settle in to Australian life.
There are still nightmares about what they have been through, a new language to learn, medical appointments to help them recover from their ordeal, and the family are setting up their new five-bedroom home in Melton - which they helped choose before they arrived.
"Sometimes they have the same bad dreams they had over there so when they wake up in the morning they say last night I had a bad dream and felt like I was still in Afghanistan surrounded by the Taliban and they were trying to capture me, to follow me ... but when I wake up I see that I'm here.
"In their dreams they are still over there."
Razia and the three children are all completing English classes three days a week, and Hadia in particular can't wait to start school next year and make new friends.
"She wishes she could go to school rather than English class because they are older in the English class and she would prefer to go to school," he said.
Eleyas is also keen to start school and wants to go to martial arts class when his English is better, while Mahdi plans to study computer science once his English has improved.
Whenever Mr Taimori is not working, and the family are not at English classes, they relish the time spent together.
"We missed a long time being together so we try to mostly be together to make plan for the future; what we should do and especially the kids trying to do their study and enjoy their new life."
It was becoming an Australian citizen at a ceremony in Ballarat on Australia Day that fast-tracked the family's visa approvals, with their applications moved to a different immigration priority queue and finally approved in May.
About two months earlier the family had secured passports and permits to leave Afghanistan, travelling to the home of a family member in Iran but even out of Afghanistan Mr Taimori was still concerned for their future.
"I was happy they were going at least to a safe place when they got their visa for Iran, I was happy at least they were leaving Afghanistan, but then I got another concern if that visa was going to expire and they would have to go back to Afghanistan.
"It was a long process and I didn't know how long it was going to take to get the visas for Australia."
Mr Taimori rang the immigration department every day.
"It was a really tough time because I was scared if the visa expired they would have to leave Iran and go back to Afghanistan."
"I got an email (saying the visas were approved) and it was I think one of the best things I have ever read in the past 10 years," he said. "I called then and told them that finally it's happened and we were all so happy and started crying. I couldn't believe it had finally happened."
Once they were on the plane bound for Melbourne, Mr Taimori tracked their flight the whole way.
"It was the best day that happened ... when they came," he said.
