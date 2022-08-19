The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Ballan burglary: Police hunt black car after theft of guns and ammo

By The Courier
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are on the hunt for people who broke into a Ballan home and stole guns and ammunition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.