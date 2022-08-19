Police are on the hunt for people who broke into a Ballan home and stole guns and ammunition.
The break-in occurred in March, but police have just gone public with their plea for information.
Investigators say unknown offenders forced entry through a rear door of the Crook Court property sometime between 10.30am and 12.45pm on March 16.
Crook Court is located on the western fringe of Ballan, about one kilometre from the middle of the town.
According to police, the occupants of the house were not home at the time and the offenders have gained access to a secure gun safe, stealing three registered firearms, ammunition and documents.
A black 2011-2014 Mazda CX5 with no registration plates was seen in the vicinity of the burglary before driving away toward the Western Highway about 11.30am.
Footage of the car can be seen in the video above.
Investigators have released CCTV and images of the vehicle in the hope someone may recognise it.
Police are urging anyone with information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
