Get ready for more roundabouts - four intersections across Ballarat will be upgraded with almost a million dollars in Black Spot funding.
A new roundabout will be built at the corner of Ripon Street South and Urquhart Street in Ballarat Central, close to the Ballarat Fidelity Kindergarten, Food is Free, and the Western Oval.
Costing $464,000 and including bicycle lanes, the upgrade will help improve safety at an intersections that's had three casualty crashes between 2015 and 2020, according to the federal government.
One crash involved a bike rider.
Another roundabout will be upgraded at the corner of Eureka Street and Fussell Street, costing $354,000 - a central island will be built, as well as a "separated" pedestrian and bicycle path.
Four crashes have been recorded at this intersection, three of which involved bike riders, and traffic at the intersetion is reportedly increasing.
A second Eureka Street intersection, at Otway Street South, will receive $160,000 of upgrades for pedestrians, prams, and bicycles.
This intersection is on a curve, and there have been four cross-traffic casualty crashes between 2015 and 2020, all involving south-bound vehicles from Otway Street.
The works will "slow traffic and improve sight distance", including a centre median.
In Lucas, $50,000 will be spent on a new fully controlled right turn traffic light at the Dyson Drive and Coltman Plaza intersection, after four crashes were recorded.
It's noted traffic volumes will increase "as the Ballarat Link Road is continued further south".
Each of the projects are nominated by the community and selected by a panel - recent Black Spot upgrades include blocking right-turn traffic on Dawson Street South near Dana Street Primary School, roundabout upgrades on Ring Road and Havelock Street, and a new intersection treatment at the site of a fatal crash in Kingston.
Removing median parking on Mair Street between Lydiard and Armstrong streets is also on the cards to create better flowing traffic.
