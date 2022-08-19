The Courier

Ballarat Black Spots: Funding for Eureka Street, Ripon Street, Dyson Drive

By Alex Ford
August 19 2022 - 6:00am
Eureka Street and Fussell Street; Ripon Street South and Urquhart Street; Eureka Street and Otway Street South; and Dyson Drive and Coltman Plaza will all get upgrades to improve safety. Pictures: Lachlan Bence

Get ready for more roundabouts - four intersections across Ballarat will be upgraded with almost a million dollars in Black Spot funding.

