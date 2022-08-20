Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | August 20-21

It's been a big weekend in sport around Ballarat once again, especially as the Central Highlands Football Netball League finals series getting underway.
Our photographers have been out and about capturing the matches so far, including the qualifying final between Gordon and Springbank and the elimination final between Skipton and Waubra.
Advertisement
Action also continued in the Ballarat Football Netball League, with plenty to see in the Sebastopol v Ballarat clash.
Other matches covered this weekend include the State League 3 Soccer clash between the Sebastopol Vikings and Western Eagles at St Georges Reserve.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot in the action this week.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.