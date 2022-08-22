The Courier continues to be Ballarat's home of football, as we bring you comprehensive coverage of not only the BFNL, CHFL and CHNL finals series, but their best and fairest events.
Tonight, The Courier will bring you live coverage of the 2022 BFLW best and fairest, held at the North Ballarat Sports Club.
You'll be able to watch a live stream of the vote count and follow along with a live blog.
Then, this Wednesday night you'll be able to follow the Central Highlands Football and Netball League's night of nights.
The Courier will once again bring you live coverage of the vote count, a live blog of results for the evening and in-depth analysis of the season from footy experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland.
You will also be able to watch the BFNL Junior and best and fairest and the Henderson Medal via thecourier.com.au in the coming weeks.
The Courier is also continuing its live coverage of the CHFL finals series, broadcasting on each day of the finals.
