The Courier to live stream 2022 BFLW and CHFL/CHNL best and fairest awards

By The Courier
August 22 2022 - 2:30am
Ingrid Duffy of Redan and Bronwyn Gell of Darley during the BFLW Senior Womens football match between Redan and Darley at City Oval on July 31. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The Courier continues to be Ballarat's home of football, as we bring you comprehensive coverage of not only the BFNL, CHFL and CHNL finals series, but their best and fairest events.

