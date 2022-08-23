How you can follow this year's CHFL/CHNL senior best and fairest awards live

The Courier continues to be Ballarat's home of football, as we bring you comprehensive coverage of not only the CHFL and CHNL finals series, but the leagues' best and fairest awards.
This Wednesday night, you'll be able to follow the Central Highlands Football and Netball leagues' night of nights from the comfort of your own home.
The Courier will bring you a live stream of the vote count from 6.30pm along with a live blog of results for the evening.
Footy experts David Brehaut Edward Holland will also chat all things Central Highlands football and netball throughout the night.
The Courier is also continuing to bring subscribers live streams of CHFL matches on each day of the finals. You can read more about that here.
