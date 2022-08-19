Ballarat-Redan Cricket Club is set to head into the Ballarat Cricket Association season with both a new coach and a new captain, as the club announced Nathan Patrikeos as head coach for the upcoming season.
Patrikeos will lead the Two Swords alongside new captain Zac Jenkins.
"It is very exciting. I can't wait to get stuck into some warmer weather and some outdoor training," Patrikeos said.
"We have a new captain in Zac Jenkins as well and I know we are both super keen to get the season underway."
Patrikeos said departing coach Chris Egan has left the club in an exciting place and he will look to build on what the former coach was working towards.
"Our previous coach, Chris Egan, was fantastic. We had a really good environment where everyone could chip in their thoughts," Patrikeos said.
"I just want to pick up where Chris left off and continue building from there."
With some young talent coming up the ranks, Patrikeos is hoping Ballarat-Redan can return to finals this season.
"As a club we have been down the bottom of the ladder for the last few seasons," Patrikeos said.
"We feel like we are pretty close and we have got some good people coming through and hopefully we can pick up a few recruits and make finals this year."
Some exciting batsmen could play a part in the Two Swords' road back to finals.
"Max Riding had a good year last year for us at the top of the order and we are hoping for another good season out of him," Patrikeos said.
"Riley Fisher is another one who is really exciting to watch out in the middle while Matt Aikman has a lot of experience and I am looking forward to seeing him keep building as well."
Patrikeos is currently the oldest player on the Ballarat-Redan playing list, with the 28-year-old saying the young line-up is what is making it so enjoyable as the Two Swords begin pre-season training.
"It is really fun to play at the moment. We are all good mates so we have a really good culture off the field as well," he said.
