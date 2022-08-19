The Courier

New coach, same goals at Ballarat-Redan as Nathan Patrikeos leads the way

August 19 2022 - 9:00am
Nathan Patrikeos is set to coach Ballarat-Redan in the upcoming season. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Ballarat-Redan Cricket Club is set to head into the Ballarat Cricket Association season with both a new coach and a new captain, as the club announced Nathan Patrikeos as head coach for the upcoming season.

