Council's pricey bike path constructed in breach of tree protection standards

By Maeve McGregor
August 20 2022 - 6:30pm
New cycling path being constructed along Steinfeld Street North. Picture: Lachlan Bence

More than 30 mature elm and plane trees, half of which are subject to heritage overlay with tree controls, have potentially been compromised following the construction of a new bicycle path near the city's centre, with correspondence obtained under freedom of information revealing council failed to comply with the national standard governing the protection of trees on development sites.

