Council's pricey bike path constructed in breach of tree protection standards

More than 30 mature elm and plane trees, half of which are subject to heritage overlay with tree controls, have potentially been compromised following the construction of a new bicycle path near the city's centre, with correspondence obtained under freedom of information revealing council failed to comply with the national standard governing the protection of trees on development sites.
Situated along the picturesque street of Steinfeld Street North in Ballarat Central and Bakery Hill, the 500-metre-long bicycle path attracted recent controversy when it emerged council infrastructure officers had - without consulting councillors and without expressly referencing the project in council's capital works budget 2021/22 - preferenced the $616,200 project over the state government-funded alternative, which instead envisaged modifying the quiet roadway into a "safe cycling street" at a modest cost of $35,400.
Unlike the latter, the construction of the off-road bicycle path has involved extensive trenching works approximately two to two and a half metres from the base of each street tree on the western side of the road, leaving the trees' structural and feeder roots cut and frayed in the process.
Under the national standard - which is incidentally endorsed by the Australian Local Government Association and the Australian Council of National Trusts - the closest any excavation works could have safely been undertaken was conversely six metres away from the trunk of the trees.
Shortly after the works commenced in June, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said safeguarding the street trees' health was a "key part" of the project.
"As part of the project's tree management plan, a City of Ballarat arborist undertook a formal tree inspection prior to commencing works and will undertake a final formal inspection at the completion of works," he said.
"An arborist is also monitoring the trees during the works to ensure the structural root zone isn't impacted."
Despite express reference to a tree management plan, however, the City of Ballarat subsequently refused to provide the document to this masthead, much less confirm the existence of other critical documents under the national standard, such as a preliminary arboricultural report and an arboricultural impact assessment.
In both instances, the refusal was justified on the footing such documents "could be considered confidential information" under the Local Government Act.
Correspondence obtained under freedom of information laws has since confirmed that none of those documents, including the tree management plan cited by Mr King, in fact exist.
Tree data provided in lieu of these documents merely reveals basic tree assessments have been undertaken in the past, though the date of those assessments is not disclosed. None of the assessment's particulars, moreover, reveal anything beyond the height, age, type and condition of the tree.
The revelation council has fallen foul of the national standard follows a similar report in late May, when angered Buninyong residents suggested council roadworks along Learmonth Street had, likewise, failed to comply with the standard, leaving several heritage significant trees damaged in the result.
At the time, the residents' complaints were supported by renowned horticulturalist John Hawker, whose four decade long career spans work with both Heritage Victoria and the Melbourne Botanical Gardens.
Speaking to The Courier in May, Mr Hawker explained the national standard was far from "some new, ground-breaking approach".
"This approach is not new; it's been accepted practice for nearly 20 years," he said, adding that all permissible development work around trees lay "in the detail" of the tree management plan.
"It's not even so much about having a tree assessment; it's about having a tree management plan according to the national standard in place and working around the tree's protection zone.
"So, while you can do work within 10 per cent of [the] tree protection zone, you wouldn't be doing open trenching or excavating. For trees to survive, they need an extensive root system."
Mr Hawker's views correspond with the national standard, which states that damage to a tree's root system is a "common cause of tree decline and death", constituting the most common form of damage associated with development sites.
"Most trees will take many years and possibly decades to establish but can be injured or killed in a very short time as their vulnerability is commonly not understood," it says.
"For trees to be retained and their requirements met, procedures must be in place to protect trees at every stage of the development process."
