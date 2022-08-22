A new gardening club centered around social connectiveness, improving mental health and sharing skills is being introduced in Ballarat.
Community organisation Food is Free will launch the gardening club, Grow and Gather, in September to coincide with the start of spring.
Food is Free founder Lou Ridsdale said the club would have many benefits for people of all ages and abilities.
"It will be an opportunity for people to come together as a community, learn new skills, meet new faces and have some mental health respite in among the garden beds in a garden setting," Ms Ridsdale said.
"It's a great opportunity to grow some food for the community and give back and celebrate the fact we are able to gather again and do it in a safe setting."
Ms Ridsdale said Grow and Gather would be useful for hospitality workers looking for something to do on a Monday, retirees looking for social opportunities and unemployed people looking to volunteer.
"We encourage all abilities, everyone's welcome. We would especially love people with gardening skills. That would be very beneficial and then they can teach each other," she said.
Grow and Gather will provide the opportunity to learn about the importance of soil health, growing food organically and learning how to grow nutrient-dense foods, which are good for the planet and our bodies.
Phillipa Andrew, who managed a Sydney retreat centre before moving to Ballarat, will lead the gardening club and share her experience and skills of growing gardens.
"I am very new to Ballarat and have recently retired so it's a wonderful opportunity for me to be outdoors and do something that enriches my life and to be with like-minded people," Ms Andrew said.
Grow and Gather will meet at Food is Free's 'Green Space', which is an educational space for sharing stories and skills and enjoying each other's company.
"Coming up to spring and summer, it's an opportunity for those people, who got caught up in growing seedlings at the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns, to continue that. It's just such a great social activity," Ms Ridsdale said.
"But also just being around community minded people is really enriching for your soul. You feel that collective energy and when you start out with a task you finish something together as a team - teamwork is really important for social cohesion."
Grow and Gather will be held every second Monday between 10am and 12pm starting on September 5 at Green Space, 212 Ripon Street South.
Food is Free's monthly market is held on the first Sunday of every month between 11am and 12pm at Green Space.
