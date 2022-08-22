The Courier

Food is Free introduces new gardening club, Grow and Gather, in time for spring

By Erin Williams
August 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOMING: Food is Free's Philippa Andrew and Lou Ridsdale are excited to introduce a new gardening club in Ballarat in spring. Picture: Luke Hemer

A new gardening club centered around social connectiveness, improving mental health and sharing skills is being introduced in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.