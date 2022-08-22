A new project seeking to help Ballarat's multicultural job seekers and improve staff shortages in the tourism and hospitality industry has been launched.
Ballarat Regional Tourism's pilot project 'Diversify' will help hospitality and tourism businesses tap into a pool of enthusiastic job seekers.
BRT has partnered with the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council to identify opportunities for job seekers from the CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) communities to work within tourism and hospitality businesses seeking employees.
Ballarat Regional Tourism chief executive officer Sarah Myers said while tourism across the state had reactivated and visitation to the Ballarat region had been strong, it had been a continuous battle for businesses as they struggled to find staff.
"The Diversify project seeks to bridge the gap between our migrant and refugee community that want to work and the tourism and hospitality industry that need employees," Ms Myers said.
"We believe that through a dedicated and targeted program, we will be able to help both Ballarat's multicultural jobseekers and the tourism and hospitality industry.
"Working in tourism and hospitality provides so many benefits, including being part of a team and helping to showcase our region to visitors from all over the world."
Kennedy Wainaina has been appointed project co-ordinator of the timely initiative. He came to Australia 10 years ago from Kenya and moved to Ballarat in 2018 to pursue his career in roles involving community engagement with the CALD community.
BRMC chief executive officer Ann Foley said multicultural job seekers were motivated to work but could lack the contacts to meet the employers.
"We know that new migrants and people from diverse cultures bring many positive attributes to the workplace - multiple languages, cultural skills that are relatable to customers and also relevant qualifications," Ms Foley said.
"An exciting aspect of this project is the fit between multicultural job seekers and the tourism and hospitality job market. Our culturally diverse jobseekers bring huge value with multiple languages, diverse ways of looking at things, solving problems and relating to customers and visitors."
Ms Foley said the project was an opportunity for business to pass workplace knowledge to new multicultural employees who would welcome the chance to work and share their multicultural knowledge and skills.
"It can be a win-win, offering work opportunities, filling critical vacancies and at the same time increasing cultural awareness and knowledge," she said.
