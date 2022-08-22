The Courier

Ballarat Regional Tourism and Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council band together to bridge gap

By Erin Williams
August 22 2022 - 12:00am
A new project seeking to help Ballarat's multicultural job seekers and improve staff shortages in the tourism and hospitality industry has been launched.

