When four blokes met at a country pub on a Saturday afternoon back in 2018, they knew they were onto a good thing.
Not only were they checking in with each other's mental health and promoting mateship, they were supporting the country pub.
The group decided then and there at the Windermere Hotel they would keep the concept going and four years later, the 50 Dollar Club has about 30 members and visits different pubs in the Ballarat region.
Sebastopol's Chris Ward, one of the men behind the idea, said the club's three main aims was mateship, mental health and support.
He said the 50 Dollar Club welcomed men and women of all ages who wanted to socialise with other people, get away from their busy work lives and support country pubs.
"We are trying to get people into country pubs because they are doing it tough and the other side of it is mateship," Mr Ward said.
"It's for everyone. We are mates, family and friends of family. It's really nice to have a drink with people that we socialise with because we are all busy with work and it's hard to get together.
"I'm a truck driver and worked 77 hours last week and the club gives me something to look forward to.
"It's especially good for men's mental health."
Another truck driver, Brendan Rhodes, said the 50 Dollar Club helped him to reset after a five-day week on the road.
"It gets me away from the whole truck industry. It gets me away from what I do in the week. I feel back to normal," Mr Rhodes said.
When members arrive at the pub, they place $50 in a container at the bar with the money used to buy drinks, hence the name, 50 Dollar Club.
Dunnstown's Shamrock Hotel owner Cindy Missen said country pubs relied on nearby residents and the football and netball community.
She said groups like the 50 Dollar Club, which visited the pub on Saturday, helped boost business.
"I am 40 per cent down on what we used to be since COVID-19. It's groups like this that are going to help push it up," Ms Missen said.
"Unless the community doesn't grow, we might not be here in 10 years."
Mr Ward said more people, including members' wives, arrived at the chosen pub later in the afternoon and stayed for dinner, further supporting the pub.
The 50 Dollar Club, which meets every three months, has been to the Kingston, Dunnstown, Lal Lal, Little Hard Hills, Windermere and Linton pubs.
Mr Ward said club members, who were soon able to purchase a polo shirt or hoodie jumper with the club logo, enjoyed learning about each pub's history.
