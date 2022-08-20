Winners and Losers | Saturday, August 20

SENIORS
Darley v North Ballarat
Advertisement
Melton v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Melton South
Sebastopol v Ballarat
Sunbury v Bacchus Marsh
FINAL LADDER
RESERVES
Darley v North Ballarat
Melton v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Melton South
Sebastopol v Ballarat
Sunbury v Bacchus Marsh
FINAL LADDER
UNDER-19
Darley 10.3 (63) def by North Ballarat 12.11 (83)
Melton 9.13 (67) def Lake Wendouree 5.2 (32)
Sebastopol 3.2 (20) def by Ballarat 11.13 (79)
Sunbury 10.11 (71) def Bacchus Marsh 1.5 (11)
Advertisement
FINAL LADDER
EAST POINT 52 points, 276.58 percentage, BALLARAT 52, 225.97, NORTH BALLARAT 48, 238.94, SUNBURY 36, 99.10, DARLEY 32, 128.33, REDAN 24, 87.05, Bacchus Marsh 20, 67.86, Sebastopol 12, 49.48, Melton 8, 57.39, Lake Wendouree 4, 38.24
SENIORS
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Gordon v Springbank
Advertisement
Elimination Final
Skipton v Waubra
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Dunnstown v Hepburn
Elimination Final
Advertisement
Buninyong v Learmonth
RESERVES
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Skipton v Buninyong
Elimination Final
Advertisement
Rokewood-Corindhap v Bungaree
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Dunnstown v Springbank
Elimination Final
Learmonth v Newlyn
Advertisement
UNDER-18
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Springbank 8.13 (61) def Waubra 4.7 (31)
Elimination Final
Carngham Linton 5.8 (38) def by Newlyn 7.8 (50)
Advertisement
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Gordon v Beaufort
Elimination Final
Learmonth v Dunnstown
UNDER-15
Advertisement
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Daylesford 4.12 (36) def Learmonth 3.6 (24)
Elimination Final
Bungaree 15.17 (107) def Clunes 0.0. (0)
Sunday
Advertisement
Qualifying Final
Buninyong v Hepburn
Elimination Final
Ballan v Gordon
Round 16 scores and ladders
SENIORS
Advertisement
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly v Avoca
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Harcourt v Newstead
Navarre v Carisbrook
Advertisement
Talbot v Trentham
Final Ladder
RESERVES
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly v Avoca
Advertisement
Maryborough v Lexton
Harcourt v Newstead
Navarre 3.4 (22) def Carisbrook 0.0 (0)
Talbot v Trentham
Final Ladder
17.5/UNDER
Advertisement
Talbot v Avoca
Royal 1.0 (6) def by Maldon 17.11 (113)
Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0) def by Lexton 13.15 (93)
Navarre 5.2 (32) def by Carisbrook 6.2 (38)
Final Ladder
14.5/UNDER
Advertisement
Harcourt v Natte Bealiba
Royal Park 0.0 (0) def by Maldon 15.21 (111)
Maryborough Rovers 8.6 (54) def Lexton 8.2 (50)
Navarre 2.6 (18) def Carisbrook 1.4 (10)
Talbot v Trentham
Dunolly v Avoca
Advertisement
Final Ladder
11.5/UNDER
Royal Park 1.2 (8) def Maldon 1.0 (6)
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Maryborough Rovers 12.8 (80) def Lexton 0.0 (0)
Navarre 4.5 (29) def Carisbrook 4.2 (26)
Advertisement
Trentham 5.13 (43) def Talbot 0.0 (0)
Final Ladder
SENIORS
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Tatyoon v Lismore-Derrinallum
Advertisement
Sunday
Elimination Final
Woorndoo-Mortlake v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
RESERVES
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Advertisement
Lismore-Derrinallum v Glenthompson
Sunday
Elimination Final
Ararat Eagles v SMW Rovers
UNDER-16
Saturday
Advertisement
Qualifying Final
Caramut 12.8 (80) def Tatyoon 2.3 (15)
Sunday
Elimination Final
Moyston-Willaura v Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles
A GRADE
Advertisement
Darley v North Ballarat
Redan v Melton South
Sebastopol v Ballarat
East Point v Bacchus Marsh
Final Ladder
B GRADE
Advertisement
Darley v North Ballarat
Melton 22 def by Lake Wendouree 68
Redan v Melton South
Sebastopol v Ballarat
Sunbury v Bacchus Marsh
Final Ladder
Advertisement
C GRADE
Darley 60 def North Ballarat 18
Redan 37 def by Melton South 44
East Point v Bacchus Marsh
Sebastopol 30 def by Ballarat 39
Final Ladder
Advertisement
D GRADE
Darley 24 def by North Ballarat 34
Melton 27 def Lake Wendouree 25
Redan 22 def by Melton South 40
Sunbury 18 def by Bacchus Marsh 39
Sebastopol 30 def Ballarat 23
Final Ladder
EAST POINT 62 points, 149.06 percentage, BALLARAT 60, 176.08, NORTH BALLARAT 48, 123.82, MELTON SOUTH 46, 134.78, LAKE WENDOUREE 42, 121.58, BACCHUS MARSH 40, 104.10, Sebastopol 30, 91.49, Melton 28, 99.03, Redan 18, 70, Darley 18, 69.50, Sunbury 4, 39.14
E GRADE
Darley 18 def by North Ballarat 33
Melton 29 def Lake Wendouree 19
Redan 23 def by Melton South 29
Sebastopol 22 def Ballarat 16
Final Ladder
MELTON SOUTH 64 points, EAST POINT 62, SEBASTOPOL 48, REDAN 42, BALLARAT 36, MELTON 32, North Ballarat 32, Lake Wendouree 20, Bacchus Marsh 12, Darley 12
19/UNDER
Sebastopol 60 def Ballarat 22
Darley 33 def North Ballarat 23
Redan 29 def Melton South 19
Sunbury 27 def Bacchus Marsh 16
Final ladder
SEBASTOPOL 58 points, DARLEY 54, NORTH BALLARAT 54, LAKE WENDOUREE 48, BALLARAT 44, REDAN 30, Melton South 28, East Point 20, Sunbury 16, Bacchus Marsh 8
A GRADE
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Buninyong v Rokewood Corindhap
Elimination Final
Beaufort v Dunnstown
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Learmonth v Springbank
Elimination Final
Newlyn v Bungaree
B GRADE
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Buninyong v Bungaree
Elimination Final
Dunnstown v Newlyn
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Learmonth v Gordon
Elimination Final
Springbank v Clunes
C GRADE
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Buninyong 35 def Learmonth 20
Elimination Final
Ballan 29 def Clunes 21
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Newlyn v Springbank
Elimination Final
Bungaree v Gordon
17/UNDER
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Hepburn 27 def by Bungaree 28
Elimination Final
Learmonth 25 def Clunes 24
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Newlyn v Buninyong
Elimination Final
Skipton v Carngham-Linton
15/UNDER
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Hepburn 30 def Springbank 20
Elimination Final
Bungaree 20 def Newlyn 14
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Skipton v Gordon
Elimination Final
Learmonth v Clunes
13/UNDER
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Newlyn 16 def Springbank 11
Elimination Final
Dunnstown 16 def Learmonth 14
Sunday
Qualifying Final
Gordon v Carngham-Linton
Elimination Final
Buninyong v Skipton
A GRADE
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly v Avoca
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Harcourt v Newstead
Navarre v Carisbrook
Trentham v Talbot
Final Ladder
B GRADE
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly v Avoca
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Harcourt v Newstead
Navarre v Carisbrook
Trentham 13 def by Talbot 33
Final Ladder
C GRADE
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly v Avoca
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Harcourt v Newstead
Navarre v Carisbrook
Trentham 51 def Talbot 11
Final Ladder
17/UNDER
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly 17 def by Avoca 25
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Navarre v Carisbrook
Trentham 23 def by Talbot 24
Final Ladder
15/UNDER
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly 24 def Avoca 20
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Harcourt 30 def Newstead 14
Navarre v Carisbrook
Trentham 9 def by Talbot 22
Final Ladder
13/UNDER
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly 28 def Avoca 3
Maryborough Rovers v Lexton
Harcourt v Newstead
Navarre v Carisbrook
Trentham 9 def Talbot 34
Final Ladder
11/UNDER
Royal Park v Maldon
Campbells Creek v Natte Bealiba
Dunolly 12 def Avoca 9
Harcourt 5 def by Newstead 13
Navarre v Carisbrook
Final Ladder
A GRADE
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Penshurst v Ararat
Sunday
Elimination Final
Hawkesdale-Macarthur v Lismore-Derrinallum
B GRADE
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Ararat v Woorndoo-Mortlake
Sunday
Elimination Final
Hawkesdale-Macarthur v Penshurst
C GRADE
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Tatyoon 21 def Ararat 17
Sunday
Elimination Final
Lismore-Derrinallum v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
17/UNDER
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Penshurst 38 def Moyston-Willaura 30
Sunday
Elimination Final
Caramut v Hawkesdale-Macarthur
15/UNDER
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 15 def Woorndoo-Mortlake 14
Sunday
Ellimination Final
Tatyoon v Lismore-Derrinallum
13/UNDER
Saturday
Qualifying Final
Penshurt 28 def Caramut 5
Sunday
Elimination Final
Glenthompson-Dunkled v Woorndoo-Mortlake
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.