The match-ups for the first Ballarat Football Netball League finals series in three years are set after Ballarat booked its place in the qualifying final with a gutsy three-point win against Sebastopol.
Intensity was high from the game's opening bounce with both sides nothing a win would secure them a second chance come finals.
Advertisement
After matching the hosts' pressure around the contest, the Swans were able to break away on the wings to take a two-point lead into the first break and make the Burra rue a 1.5 output.
The visitors' lead would only grow as a goal within the opening minutes was followed by six more too see the Swans enter the sheds with a six-goal buffer.
Josh Gibson was an important focal point for Ballarat, while Lachie Dawson played a selfless role in attack, restricting Sebastopol's captain Tony Lockyer's influence in the second quarter.
Lockyer switched from half-back to the engine room as a result; the move bringing the best out of the Burra talisman.
The hosts kicked 5.4 (34) to foster belief, while a resolute back six, led by Grady Snowden and Rory O'Keefe, held the Swans to a lone behind to cut the deficit to four points heading into the final quarter.
Two unanswered goals within the first 10 minutes gave the Swans breathing space, but no other forays forward left them hanging on with gritted teeth.
The Burra charged, but let themselves down with inaccuracy, a 2.3 return in the final 15 minutes seeing them slip to an elimination final.
Sebastopol will play North Ballarat in a do-or-die clash at Eastern Oval after the Roosters fell to Darley.
Ballarat will meet Melton in the qualifying final with a venue still to be confirmed.
Ballarat 11.6 (72) d Sebastopol 9.15 (69)
Darley has marked its remarkable turnaround from a winless 2021 in fine fashion, beating last season's minor premier, North Ballarat, by three goals to topple East Point from fourth.
Dylan Landt was the star for the Devils, kicking three goals, and was ably supported by Luther Baker in the middle of the park.
The hosts were made to work hard for their success, having trailed the Roosters by a point at quarter-time.
Eventually, the Devils' pressure brought results, three unanswered goals to within the first 10 minutes of the second term helping Dan Jordan's side take a 19-point lead into the main break.
Advertisement
Symbolic of the day, momentum swung again in the third quarter, the Roosters kicking three goals while restricting their opponents to just eight points to cut the gap to just one goal with a quarter to play.
The final stand brought no leeway for either side, North Ballarat twice coming to within a point of Darley, before three late Devils strikes confirmed an important win.
The Devils will take on East Point in the elimination final - a side it has beaten once and lost to once.
North Ballarat will go head-to-head with Sebastopol, an opponent it lost to twice in the regular season.
Darley 15.10 (100) d North Ballarat 12.10 (82)
Advertisement
Melton spearhead Ryan Carter has come from nowhere to finish as the league's joint-leading goalkicker, booting 10 majors in Melton's 122-point win against Lake Wendouree to draw level with Darley's Nick Rodda on 56 goals.
After a sluggish start, the Bloods fired, holding the Lakers to eight points for the first half, before piling on 19 goals across three quarters to enter a qualifying final against Ballarat high on confidence.
Carter's brother, Liam, also starred for the minor premier, while captain Braedan Kight chipped in.
The result ends a tough, yet promising season, for Lake Wendouree under first-year coach Jack Fitzpatrick.
The Lakers were unable to add to their opening-round win against Redan but have showed plenty of potential, with the young group only going to improve next year.
Melton 23.17 (155) d Lake Wendouree 5.3 (33)
Advertisement
Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo's five-year tenure has ended on a high, his side firing in attack to close the season with a fourth-consecutive win.
Though inaccurate - kicking 14.19 - the Lions rose to the occasion, Lachie George kicking four goals and Cooper Atchison starring in the 46-point win.
For Melton South, the curtains have closed on a season marred by injuries. Some silver linings remain with the next generation looking more than capable of leading the charge back up the ladder.
The loss was the Panthers' seventh a row - a run punctured by the shock mid-season retirement of last season's Tony Lockett Medal winner Dylan Conway.
Redan 16.17 (113) d Melton South 5.2 (32)
Advertisement
Sunbury found redemption, ridding any nightmares of its "disastrous" round nine showing against Bacchus Marsh, sauntering to a 55-point win in the reverse fixture to close the season.
The tone was set in the opening quarter, the Lions holding the visitors to two points before piling on five goals in the second term to craft a 42-point lead and all but put the game to bed.
Leigh Brennan was the Lions' main attacking threat, kicking five goals, while Cody Bramble, Harrison Minton-Connell, and Jake Sutton all chipped in with two.
The loss, coupled with Redan's with, sees Bacchus Marsh, once a premiership hopeful, finish eighth, two wins off a finals spot.
Sunbury 15.19 (109) d Bacchus Marsh 6.8 (44)
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.