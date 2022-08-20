The Courier
Ballarat earns double chance, Darley downs North Ballarat | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 18 wrap

Matt Currill
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Ballarat's Will Garner is brought down in a tackle. Picture: Lachlan Bence

The match-ups for the first Ballarat Football Netball League finals series in three years are set after Ballarat booked its place in the qualifying final with a gutsy three-point win against Sebastopol.

