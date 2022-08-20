The Courier
Gordon snatches victory in nail-biting finish | Central Highlands Football League qualifying final review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
Adam Toohey was the hero for Gordon kicking the match-winning goal against Springbank. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Gordon is the first side through to the preliminary finals after the Eagles recorded a stunning 12-point victory over rivals Springbank in an all-time classic at Waubra.

