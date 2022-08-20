Gordon is the first side through to the preliminary finals after the Eagles recorded a stunning 12-point victory over rivals Springbank in an all-time classic at Waubra.
The contest featured a whopping 12 lead changes as both sides enjoyed game-changing momentum shifts, with Eagles co-coach Adam Toohey (five goals) the match-winner with two late goals for his side.
Gordon raced out to an early 20-point lead, controlling the contest for the opening 10 minutes before Springbank rallied with four unanswered goals to take a four-point lead into quarter time.
The second quarter alone boasted five lead changes as Springbank's Stephen Staunton (five goals) began to work his way into the contest.
Though the Tigers held an eight-point advantage at the long break, it quickly disappeared as Gordon booted four consecutive goals to start the third term to lead by 16 points 14 minutes into the third quarter.
It was a margin that remained until the final minutes of the third term, when the Tigers stunned the Eagles with three goals in three minutes to set up a grandstand finish at Waubra.
A one-point margin separated the two rivals as the fourth quarter begin.
Gordon quickly regained control through back-to-back goals from Brendan Sutcliffe to start the fourth quarter, but in a game filled with momentum swings, Springbank wasted no time in fighting back, holding a one-point advantage as the game entered time on.
It was then where Toohey stepped up for his side, taking two crucial contested marks up forward and converting both into goals, sealing a famous win for the Eagles at Waubra.
The co-coach said he was as nervous as anyone when lining up for the match-winning goal.
"It was one of the best wins I have ever played in," Toohey said.
"The shield and everything that comes with this rivalry means so much to my family and so many others involved. We just had to continue throwing ourselves at enough contests and hope we got over the line."
Both coaches said the clearances were where the contest was won.
"The forwards were getting on top at both ends so whichever midfield came out on top would be in control," Toohey said.
"We would get two or three out of the centre but then Springbank would respond with two or three of their own. Both teams deserved to win it with that sort of effort."
A move forward from Connor Ascough in the third quarter single-handedly changed the game for the Eagles, as Ascough kicked three goals in the span of ten minutes to turn an eight-point deficit into a 16-point lead.
"Connor is someone who gives us so much energy, he is a gun in my opinion," Toohey said.
"I said to him at half time that we needed a player like him to spark us and he did just that."
Gordon's well-deserved week off comes at a helpful time as both Sam Griffiths and Matt Spezza suffered concussions in Saturday's play.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis was able to take plenty of positives out of the qualifying final despite the result.
"Of course it was a disappointing result, but it goes to show that if we play them again we feel confident we have what it takes," Challis said.
"Gordon has been the best side for the last two years and that is what we have seen we want to be and I think a game like that shows that we are."
The Tigers will play Skipton in a semi final after the Emus cruised past Waubra at Learmonth.
"We played Skipton a couple weeks ago and it was a four-point win for us," Challis said.
"It is going to be a really good contest. We match up well against them and they match up just as well against us."
