AFL premiership player Mathew Stokes has made his last appearance for Gordon this season.
In a selfless act the former Geelong star is stepping aside for the remainder of the Eagles' finals campaign, not wanting to stand in the way of a "homegrown" teammate missing out on playing in a CHFL preliminary final and possibly the grand final.
Advertisement
Stokes' decision, announced after he played in Gordon's thrilling qualifying win over Springbank on Saturday, encapsulates the Eagles' team-first attitude, which has been a key factor in their success this season.
Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey is full of praise for the 37-year-old's decision.
"Stokesy did not want to stand in the way of any local boys playing finals," Toohey said.
"We have the talent to cover him. He will still be available for us in case anyone goes down with injury."
Stokes played in five games for the Eagles during the home and away season, playing predominantly across half-back while also running through the midfield.
The two-time AFL premiership player will lend a helping hand from the sidelines in the Eagles' preliminary final, as will former Geelong teammate James Kelly.
Kelly has not featured for Gordon since injuring his hamstring in the Eagles' round 12 clash against Springbank.
Toohey said the pair's football knowledge and leadership skills are irreplaceable and will be crucial to have as Gordon hopes to clinch its first premiership since 1988.
Gordon has four injured players leading the charge to find a berth in the Eagles' line-up - Mick Nolan (hamstring), Jaymes Gorman (hamstring), Gerard Clifford (hamstring) and Matt Hoey (foot).
All are expected to be putting up their hand for selection in the preliminary final.
The Eagles find themselves just one win away from a grand final appearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.