Skipton is counting the cost of an historic win in a Central Highlands Football League elimination final at Learmonth on Saturday.
The Emus thrashed a hapless Waubra by 81 points - the first time they have tasted success in a CHFL final.
They now tackle Springbank in a semi-final.
However, the win looks to have come at a cost, with Bailey McKimmie suffering what appears to be a serious knee injury in the dying stages of the match. McKimmie had an outstanding day, kicking six goals, but his season is potentially over.
Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said the injury soured what was otherwise a great day for the Skipton club.
He said McKimmie was expected to learn the extent of the injury on Monday.
The Emus took the game away from Waubra in the opening term to lead by 29 points and then ensured there would be no comeback with a five-goal second stanza to lead by 57 points at the main break.
Wilian said Skipton did ease off a little in the second half, taking an opportunity to rest some players, but overall it had been its best four-quarter performance of the year.
"We were on from the word go and never really waivered.
"It was awesome. We went in with a simple game plan. We knew exactly what we wanted to do. We got our run and carry game going and broke it open. It was enjoyable," he said.
Rhys Monument complemented McKImmie in attack with five goals, while Matt and Sam Romeril, and Ed Boyer and Lakota Stranks were also prominent.
It was the worst possible end for Waubra, which worked so hard to secure eighth position.The loss signalled the end of premiership coach Matt James' time at the helm.
