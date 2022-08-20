BUNINYONG is through to a preliminary final and season of ups and downs has come to an end for a gallant Dunnstown after the first day of Central Highlands Netball League finals.
Buninyong stamped its premiership favoritism with a huge 62-25 win over Rokewood-Corindhap in the qualifying final, never once letting their fourth-ranked opponents find a rhythm.
When these two sides met earlier in the season, the Grasshoppers pushed the unbeaten Bombers to seven goals, going down 43-50, but this one was never close as the Bombers kept their perfect season alive with a huge win.
Buninyong coach Erin Riley said she could not fault her side's effort all over the court.
"It couldn't be happier to be honest," she said. "Obviously we know there is a fair old target on our backs and when we had such a close game and it was such a good challenge against them earlier in the season, we knew he had a lot to do from the first game with them.
"We were a bit more determined to play them on our own terms, but I didn't expect it to blow out like that.
"We were pretty much 10 up at quarter time, 20 at the half and built from there. But there were plenty of times throughout the game when it felt much tighter than the scoreboard said."
Riley said it was hard to single out players during the game
"I could genuinely list everyone in our team today," she said. "I thought Meg Gilbert played an outstanding role in defence, along with Sal Riley who pushed through the centre court and worked to shut down a few of their players in the role she did.
"Then, our attack end, and what Eden Squire achieves, she's a quiet achiever but she brings such a solid game for us and continues to get the job done week-in, week-out."
Meanwhile, Beaufort has kept its premiership dream alive with a strong 56-38 win over Dunnstown.
Dunnstown has been through the ringer this season with a number of health issues, particularly early in the season, but pushed on to make it through to the finals.
But they met their match against a determined Crows line-up, who were always a step ahead in the contest, eventually going on to win by 18 goals.
Sunday's qualifying final pits Learmonth up against Springbank with the winner to join Buninyong in the preliminary final, while the elimination final sees Newlyn up against Bungaree.
