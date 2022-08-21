The Courier
Ryan Carter kicks 10 on final day to finish as Ballarat Football Netball League's joint leading goalkicker

Matt Currill
Matt Currill
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:30am
Melton spearhead Ryan Carter had a massive day out against Lake Wendouree. Picture: Luke Hemer

Trailing by nine goals heading into the final day, Melton spearhead Ryan Carter has come from nowhere to finish as the league's joint leading goalkicker and help his side to a dominant 122-point win against Lake Wendouree.

