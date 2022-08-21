Trailing by nine goals heading into the final day, Melton spearhead Ryan Carter has come from nowhere to finish as the league's joint leading goalkicker and help his side to a dominant 122-point win against Lake Wendouree.
Carter kicked 10 goals in the rout over the Lakers to draw level with Darley's Nick Rodda on 56 goals after the Devils forward was held to a lone goal in his side's win against North Ballarat.
Carter had his best game for the minor premiers this season which is sure to strike fear into defenders heading into finals.
Alongside his 10 goals, Carter had 26 disposals and 18 marks (13 inside 50) to finish with a team-high 208 ranking points.
WATCH: ALL OF RYAN CARTER'S 10 GOALS AGAINST LAKE WENDOUREE
As a whole, Melton looked every bit a side that boasts premiership favouritism.
The Bloods held the Lakers to eight points for the first half before piling on 19 goals across three quarters.
The hosts dominated the disposals count, 421-267, using the ball at a threatening 77 per cent efficiency.
Jack Walker was at his best in the midfield for the Bloods, finishing with 34 disposals (11 contested), 11 clearances and nine inside 50s.
The result ends a tough, yet at times promising season, for Lake Wendouree under first-year coach Jack Fitzpatrick.
The Lakers were unable to add to their opening-round win against Redan but showed plenty of potential, with the young group sure to benefit from natural progression next year.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
