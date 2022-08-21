The final day of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade regular season wasn't without its drama as Melton South stole second-place and a double chance in finals with a win against Redan, while North Ballarat's perfect season came undone at the final hurdle.
The Panthers wrestled momentum early in a match which would've seen the victor into the qualifying final, racing to a seven-goal first-quarter lead.
From there, the visitors never ceded control and put the game to bed with a 18-7 third quarter, led by Grace Valele who finished as the Panthers' top scorer with 34 goals.
The result sees Melton South into a qualifying final against North Ballarat, while Redan will take on East Point in an elimination final.
Down the highway, Darley inflicted on North Ballarat a first loss of the year, ending the Roosters' hopes of a second-straight undefeated season.
Trailing by three goals at the first break, the Devils fought back to take the lead before drawing away with a match-winning 20-5 third-quarter.
Elsewhere, East Point both bagged a confidence-boosting win heading into finals.
Lauren Huggins was the Roos' best in a 55-39 triumph that resigned Bacchus Marsh to a winless season.
At Marty Busch Reserve, Sebastopol signed off on the year with a 58-39 win against Ballarat.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
