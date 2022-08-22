The Central Highlands Football League qualifying final clash between Gordon and Springbank exceeded all expectations on Saturday, as the two sides went head-to-head in the game of the season out at Waubra.
It was Gordon who booked a place in the preliminary finals with a nail-biting 12-point victory, in a match that went down to the dying minutes.
Advertisement
Catch all the highlights from the qualifying final - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
The Courier is livestreaming a match on each day of the finals - Saturdays and Sundays.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.