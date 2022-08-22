For Danish-born Bo Bergstrand, the most obvious led him to starting his own side business.
Mr Bergstrand started baking bread for himself 20 years ago when he moved to Australia with his Australian wife.
During the coronavirus lockdowns more than two years ago, he became bored and decided to share his Danish authentic dark rye with family and friends.
They became hooked on his bread and encouraged him to sell to the public, and Viking Bread was born in March 2021.
While working full-time in occupational health and safety at Grampians Health - Ballarat, Mr Bergstrand bakes up to 40 loaves of bread a week from his Delacombe commercially registered kitchen.
The loaves are sold online to the public - including interstate, supplied to Ballarat's Peasant restaurant and donated to charity organisations and emergency services workers.
Danish varieties include dark and light rye, sourdough, dark walnut sourdough and limited edition runs.
Mr Bergstrand said his new side businesses "sort of fell on my lap".
"I always thought I would do a side business and it's funny how things that are so close to you ... it's so obvious," Mr Bergstrand said.
"For me it's an escape from my nine-to-five job. When I am doing this I can pretend I don't have a regular working day."
Mr Bergstrand uses his cousin's recipe, which includes pre-mix flax, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, malt for colour, water and flour.
The ingredients are mixed together by hand and set aside for 24 hours before it is baked in the oven for two hours.
"This is all rye and good for people who are gluten intolerant. It's very high fibre, very healthy. It sits well in your stomach," Mr Bergstrand said.
"The good thing about it is it's very forgiving. It's really hard to stuff up."
The name Viking Bread draws a link to Mr Bergstrand's home country where Vikings plundered across Europe about 900AD to 1000AD.
His Viking Bread Facebook page says people lived in fear of the Vikings for 200 years but they stopped their violent ways and started trading and settling.
"I say they discovered rye bread. Before they were angry due to an upset stomach, but after they were happy Vikings with happy stomachs full of fibre and good bacteria," Mr Bergstrand says.
"This may very well be where the concept of 'hygge' was developed."
Mr Bergstrand encouraged charity organisations to reach out if they wanted bread for vulnerable families.
To find out more about Viking Bread or to place an order, go to https://www.facebook.com/vikingbread21/ or https://vikingbread.com.au/
