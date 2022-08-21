HER first ever race in Ballarat left South Melbourne runner Rachel McGuinness with plenty of happy memories as she raced away to win Round eight of the XCR series held at Lake Wendouree.
McGunness, who is using the XCR series as training for the Valencia Marathon in December said she rapt with her time of 52 minutes and 34 seconds.
"It's actually the first time I've ever raced over 15km, so I'm super happy with that," she said.
"The longer distances tend to suit me, the second lap I found pretty tough because I was running solo and it was a bit windy round the back, but that little bit of wind wasn't as bad as it could be.
"My form has been good this season, I seem to be on an uphill trajectory this season which is nice. I did the Gold Coast a few weeks ago, so I'm looking forward to nationals next week to see how I go."
In the men's event, it was a runaway win to Bundoora's Andre Waring who closed out the 15km in 44 minutes and 25 seconds.
The 29-year-old was the only man to break the three minute per kilometre barrier.
"I'm really happy with that," he said. "It just felt good from the start and I was able to set a controlled pace, so it was great to get to the end first.
"It's been a beautiful day here today, the sun was out and the wind wasn't too bad at all, so running solo was good today.
"My plan was to run controlled because we've got the nationals next weekend. I just wanted to set a nice pace for me, it was a good flat run and good to run on some different roads than usual."
It was a local success in the wheelchair 15km event with Buninyong Sam Rizzo dominating from the outset to score an impressive win in a time of 35 minutes and 30 seconds, just under five minutes ahead of his nearest competitor.
Rizzo said he was happy with the performance.
"It was a good hitout, I always enjoy doing some good racing in Ballarat," he said. "It was a bit of a challenge today, it was perhaps a bit too rough to go full on, but I'm pretty happy with the time, I can't complain about at all."
