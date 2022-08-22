MASON Sutton says he is excited to be named as part of the Victorian Under 13 State Hockey Squad which will compete at the national titles in Hobart in September and October.
The year 7 Damascus College attended a hockey academy in July which ran for six weeks in Melbourne and was then selected to trial for the state team over several training selections.
Sutton will now train in Melbourne twice a week with the state team as it prepares for its first national event since 2019, having not been held for the past two years due to lockdowns.
He said that he is excited to be a part of the state team.
"I am looking forward to going to Hobart with the team for the tournament and excited about what I will learn from other hockey players and coaches from all over the country," he said.
Sutton was one of only three country Victorian players to be selected along with teammates from both Hamilton and Bendigo, with the rest of the team being metropolitan players where the strength of the game is in this state.
In all 64 players will represent Victoria in Tasmania with a boys and girls squad and also a boys and girls development squad.
Hockey Victoria athlete and coaching manager Phil Burrows said he had high hopes for the Victorian team.
"We're incredibly excited to have the last of our regular programs back up and functioning. We can't wait to see these young people start their representative journey," he said.
