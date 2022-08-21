One of five new GP-led Priority Primary Care Centres to be established close to major hospitals in Victoria will be based in Ballarat, in a bid to ease pressure on the busy emergency department.
The Victorian government announced the move on Sunday, which is aimed at providing care for people with conditions that require urgent attention, but not an emergency response.
The $14.3 million plan will also see centres established close to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Northern Hospital in Epping, Sunshine Hospital and Monash Medical Centre in Clayton.
The sites were selected after consideration of population, community needs and emergency department demand.
The centres will operate seven days a week, 16 hours a day and will handle incidents including mild infections, fractures and burns.
They will also offer pathology and imaging services and accept walk-ups, referrals and pre-booked appointments.
They are expected to open in the coming months, although the exact location of the Ballarat-based centre has not been announced.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the centres will be vital in helping reduce waiting times in key emergency departments.
"This will reduce demand on our emergency departments, ensuring those that need urgent care can get it faster and avoid an unnecessary trip to the ED," Mr Andrews said.
"The global pandemic has put health systems around the country under unprecedented pressure - and this is part of our comprehensive plan to deliver the care Victorians need, when they need it, close to home."
Pressure on the Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department continues to rise, as it deals with staff illness, COVID, flu and winter viruses.
The latest quarterly data from the Victorian Agency for Health Information, published in The Courier earlier this month revealed the number of severely-ill patients needing immediate treatment is more than 50 per cent higher than the same time last year.
That is despite the number of patients treated in the ED from April to June falling slightly compared to the previous quarter.
The hospital also saw an average of almost 130 people every day from April to June.
It comes as the number of new and active COVID cases within the City of Ballarat continues to fall, in line with state figures.
Seventy-three new cases were reported in Ballarat on Sunday, down from 102 reports on Saturday.
The number of active infections have dropped to 661.
However, the number of deaths reported each day continues to fluctuate, with 18 reported on Sunday, 30 on Saturday and 27 on Friday.
