Council to vote on restrictive changes to public question time and submissions

Sweeping new rules designed to more tightly control the ability of the community to ask questions of or make submissions to council at its regular monthly meetings will be voted on this week, despite a failure to consult the community on the changes.
Under the proposed procedural changes, any person wishing to present on an agenda item would be required to reduce their question or observations to writing by 2.30pm on the day of the meeting, while those wishing to utilise public question time would need to submit their question in writing by midday.
Advertisement
In their current form, the rules merely encourage submitters to register an intention to attend by 4.30pm on the meeting day, and for any public questions - limited to two per person - to be lodged by the same time.
Former City of Ballarat mayor John Barnes, who was also a council officer for much of his career, said the changes would "inevitably diminish the transparency of council", and constituted the latest attempt by council governance officers to "peg back" community participation.
"The new time limits will protect the [council] officers by giving them at least four to six hours' notice on a question, and so we'll end up with more bureaucratic, weasel words," he said.
"The public certainly won't like it when the change happens - in most cases, people are after an honest, untrammelled response from a councillor, but instead they'll get a massaged response from a council officer, which won't answer the question, and that's frustrating."
An earlier iteration of this particular proposal, which is unrelated to the those advanced in 2018 and 2020, was contained in a suite of pandemic-inspired changes to council governance rules that were - in the main - focused on enabling council to hold its meetings online or in hybrid form.
Together, the proposed changes were released for community feedback last year, with a revised draft of the rules returning to council in November. At that meeting, however, councillors opted to defer consideration of the matter pending amendments to the Local Government Act.
Last month, the new draft rules governing remote or online meetings were once again released for public feedback, but those relating to public question time and submissions, notably, were not.
The relevant MySay webpage merely detailed the former, provided a link to the current rules and made no reference to the changes around public question time and presentations.
This is not without significance, given it's the latest draft, and the latest draft alone, which is responsible for introducing the stringent time limits around public questions and submissions.
Mr Barnes called the City of Ballarat's failure to release the latest changes for community feedback a "major shortcoming".
"If they're serious about public accessibility and transparency, they really need to do that properly so people are well aware of the changes that are likely to impact them, particularly when it's about reduced access to council," he said.
When asked, veteran councillor Des Hudson was unable to shed any light on council's failure to consult the community on the proposed changes, though he pointed out "most councillors don't want to see question time lost" and were opposed to "stifling participation".
"We don't have a great number of people coming out to ask questions, so we don't want to turn people off that opportunity," he said.
"People are busy and have busy lives, but we expect them to jump on board when we're putting plans or policies out for comment, so we need to make sure people aren't daunted by the experience of coming to council to ask a question."
In the council agenda, the suggested changes to public question time and presentations have been justified on the footing they would facilitate greater transparency, not hinder it, and afford council officers more time to prepare the meeting's run sheet.
Noting this, Cr Hudson said while he wasn't convinced officers required six hours to prepare a response, nor was he entirely opposed to the changes, provided public questions weren't unfairly limited.
"This is about looking for compromise - this way, residents should get a much better and much more transparent response," he said.
Advertisement
"So long as our governance rules still allow the opportunity to ask questions, then I'm happy it's something we can do."
Cr Hudson added he believed the public could be "confident" the chair would, in his or her discretion, allow unregistered public questions from the floor, notwithstanding no requirement to do so.
Mr Barnes, however, said the changes were of their nature inconsonant with City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King's stated position on transparency and good governance.
"I don't think these proposal help [Mr King's] vision," he said, in reference to Mr King's February statement that "good governance, good process and open and transparent decision-making" were his "driving force".
"It runs counter to his ambitions on transparency, and I don't think it's necessary - there needs to be an appropriate assessment of what's a reasonable line of questioning and making the organisation transparent and accountable, versus just shutting people up and putting them off."
Advertisement
On Wednesday, councillors will vote on the officer's recommendation to both endorse the new draft rules and acknowledge the development of the proposal "has complied with council's community engagement policy".
That policy requires City of Ballarat to both inform and consult with the community on council decision-making.
The draft changes can be viewed on pages 347-48 of the August council agenda, available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.