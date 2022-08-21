First stage of Ballarat Airport works set to take off

Construction of the first stages of the much-anticipated Ballarat Airport upgrade looms, with councillors to consider the recommended tenderer at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday.
In line with the project's staged approach, the initial $5.4 million works will involve a 555-metre extension to the airport's central north-south runway, providing a total operating length of 1800 metres.
Advertisement
Based on designs devised by JJ Ryan Consulting, the second and third stages of the $32 million project will involve a four-fold increase in the pavement strength of the runway, terminal upgrades and new taxiways, enabling the airport to accommodate large emergency services aircraft, larger commercial freight aircraft as well as corporate aircraft operators.
Council has long maintained the three-stage project will increase the city's economic output by an estimated $20 million per year.
"The airport's existing facilities are suitable for current operations," the council officer's report says. "However, the state of the primary runway is identified as a major weakness, limiting future growth in aviation and commercial activities."
The recommended tenderer for the stage one works is Fulton Hogan Industries, whose provisional tender sum of $5.4 million sits well below the $6.27 million council had allocated the works in the 2022/23 budget.
The works will be required to be complete within six months, though the contract - assuming the tender is approved - will make provision for a one-year "defects liability period".
According to recent council releases, the works will be jointly funded by the City of Ballarat and the federal government, each having committed $5 million to the stage one works.
City of Ballarat councillor Des Hudson said the "visionary project" would elevate the council-owned airport's status relative to comparable regional airports, such as Bendigo airport, which regularly takes passenger flights from Sydney.
"This is about increasing Ballarat airport's capacity and the importance it can play as a regional airport," he said.
"We can't ever lose sight of the fact that we do have a significant asset that, with the right amount of development and investment, could become a hive of activity that generates employment and all sorts of commercial opportunities."
Based on the council documents, however, it remains unclear whether council has secured the full funding it requires to construct a new access road to the airport, called Liberator Drive, which would run from the Ballarat West Economic Zone, adjacent to the airport, and connect to the Ballarat Link Road.
The need for the new access road has long been flagged by council, and arises because the planned runway extension, once complete, will effectively cut off the main vehicle access point to the airport along Airport Drive.
In June last year, when council unanimously approved its $5 million contribution to the project, it resolved to lobby the state and federal governments for the requisite funding to build the new road.
Since then, some $3.1 million in grant funding from the state government has been earmarked for Liberator Drive, which, along with undisclosed funds from council's $12.75 million in borrowings for major infrastructure projects, could cover the cost of the new roadway, which is yet to be disclosed.
Though the initial plan was to construct the new road before extending the runway, Cr Hudson was of the view that progressing with the runway extension wouldn't so much imperil the project as add weight to council's requests for further funding.
"I think it will give us another point to lobby on in terms of advocating for this project and the investment we need to complete the project," he said.
"To have the airport really take us into the future, they're going to have to re-route the traffic coming in and out for all the user groups in that location, so it can only help."
Advertisement
City of Ballarat expects the first stage of the works to be complete by April 2023.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.