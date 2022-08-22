Moves to tighten eligibility but limit public oversight over council grants

City of Ballarat officers have revised council's strategic partnership grants program, tightening eligibility but also outwardly reducing public oversight over the highly sought-after grants.
Since its inception, the grants program was, by design, intended to support local organisations and businesses which deliver projects aligned with council's strategic objectives.
But the program was paused in April, pending an immediate review, after an application for funds from a federal government entity caused consternation among councillors.
"We're not the state government, not federal government," said Cr Ben Taylor at the time, adding that the funding program must focus on "matters that are within [council's] remit".
With those concerns in mind, the revised policy clearly clarifies the criteria underpinning the program in several ways, including by expressly excluding government agencies or organisations from applying.
The policy also deems activities that are the "clear responsibility" of other tiers of government - including previous initiatives that have been defunded - ineligible for funding.
Other changes, however, appear designed to limit public transparency and oversight over council decision-making, putting the policy at odds with a recent auditor-general's recent report into fraud controls over local government grants, released in May.
Focusing on six municipalities, which did not include the City of Ballarat, that report concluded the audited councils' existing fraud controls over grant funding were either ill-conceived or undermined by lack of sufficient compliance.
"Councils are not consistently identifying conflicts of interest, assessing applications against criteria, documenting their decisions, checking how funds are used or evaluating their grant programs' outcomes," the report said.
"This unnecessarily increases the risk of fraud and makes it harder for the audited councils to show that their grant programs are transparent, equitable and benefit the community."
Under City of Ballarat's existing policy, council officers independently assess all applications and then prepare a report, which is later tabled in an ordinary council meeting for consideration.
The proposed changes seek to jettison that approach, limiting consideration of the officer's report to a closed delegated committee meeting away from the open council chamber. The minutes of that meeting would then be made public via a subsequent committee report to council, subject to commercial in confidence considerations.
None of the recommendations in the auditor-general's report, it bears emphasising, suggest such changes, much less diminishing public oversight or transparency over council grant funding.
On the contrary, the recommendations advise robust conflict of interest processes and clear documentation of all funding decisions.
Councillors will consider and vote on the revised policy at this Wednesday's ordinary meeting.
