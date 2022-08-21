Learmonth is through to the Central Highlands Football League semi-finals after the Lakies stunned the Bombers by 39 points in Sunday's elimination final clash at Smythesdale.
The Lakies led throughout the entire contest, racing out to 20-point quarter-time advantage as Damon Folkes booted three of his five goals in the opening term.
Despite the Bombers having the breeze in the second quarter, Learmonth increased the margin to 36 points at half time as an inaccurate Buninyong added just five behinds.
It was a dominant day out for the Lakies, who made the most of their opportunities on Sunday to set up a semi final clash against Dunnstown.
Learmonth coach Nick Willox was incredibly proud of his side's drought-breaking result.
"We have not won a final since 2009 so it is a massive achievement from where we have come," Willox said.
"It has taken a while to get here but we have worked so hard and deserve every minute of it."
The Lakies' pressure and defensive structure was a key factor in restricting the Bombers' attacks.
"We wanted to keep pressing up and force Buninyong into making a wide kick," Willox said.
"They just could not get any scoreboard pressure whereas when we went down forward we were able to execute."
Learmonth now shifts its attention to Dunnstown, which beat the Lakies by 60 points in round 15.
"We will just stick to our game plan and aim to execute the way we did on Sunday," Willox said.
"Everyone played their role to perfection and if we can replicate that we will give ourselves a chance."
For Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin, it was a frustrating day out at Smythesdale.
"Any time you have more scoring shots and lose that just shows that you weren't able to execute under pressure," O'Loughlin said.
"We knew that we had to start well against the breeze and unfortunately we did not have the start we would wanted and we spent the rest of the day chasing."
