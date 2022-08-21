Hepburn beat Dunnstown at its own game to claim a CHFL qualifying final at Buninyong on Sunday.
The Towners have become known for their defensive deeds this season, but this time it was the Burras who gave little away.
Hepburn restricted Dunnstown to five goals - including just two in the second half - to win by 47 points and earn a preliminary final berth and a week off.
The loss for the Towners comes after nine straight wins and sends them into a cut-throat semi-final against Learmonth.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner, who kicked a match-high four goals, heaped praise on his back seven.
"To keep a powerhouse to five goals is impressive," he said.
Banner said it had been exciting to play in a final, something he had not donje for many years, and to be able to share that experience with a number of youngsters playing in their first seniors final.
He said he was looking forward to having the week off to freshen up some bodies.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins pointed to a run of Hepburn goals late in the second term to set up a 13-point lead as pivotal.
"We started (the game) well, but they started to get on top around the footy.
"They were cleaner and used the ball better, so so for a large part of the second half we were chasing and that seemed to take a toll late."
He said on the day when everyone needed to step up, that did not happen.
Hepburn finished much the stronger, kicking five majors in the last term while keeping Dunnstown goalless.
"They were just too good and we'll need to bounce back." Wilkins said.
