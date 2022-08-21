It was a massive weekend in the Central Highlands Football League, with two premiership contenders playing out the game of the year.
Meanwhile, Ballarat snatched itself a double chance with a three-point win on the final day as it prepares for a first Ballarat Football Netball League finals appearance in eight years.
Advertisement
Our footy experts Matt Currill and Edward Holland unpack a big weekend. Watch below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.