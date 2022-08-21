The Courier
Home/Video

Unpacking the latest Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League action | Footy Wrap

Updated August 21 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunnstown's Brayden Leonard. Picture: Lachlan Bence

It was a massive weekend in the Central Highlands Football League, with two premiership contenders playing out the game of the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.