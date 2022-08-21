WHO knows what the future holds for rising Australian basketball star Jade Melbourne?
But one thing that we now know for sure is, she will forever be regarded as a Ballarat Miners basketball champion.
Melbourne was named the club's MVP at a ceremony at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday night, a reward richly deserved for one of the future stars of the game who has gone from strength-to-strength in her game this season.
At just 19, Melbourne has taken all before her this year, the team's leading scorer, among the top for rebounds and the clear assist leader as well.
"Being from Traralgon, Ballarat has always been an association I have looked at closely and one of the stronger clubs, so to be given an opportunity to come here and play, I couldn't have asked for a better team, coaches and association to be a part of," she said.
Learning the point guard role this season, Melbourne led the Miners scoring with more than 20 points a game, eight rebounds and four assists where she helped the team go from a four-win season in 2021 to 13 and just missing a place in the finals.
Melbourne has a big 12 months ahead of her with a WNBL season before she attempts to break onto a WNBA list, having been drafted to Seattle earlier this year with the 33rd pick in the WNBA Draft.
"I'll go up to Canberra for the WNBL season, I'll play there for six months and I'll head to a training camp with Seattle in April," she said.
"Unfortunately that means I won't be back at the Miners next year.
"I've spoken to a lot of people about the WNBA and I know that it is such a cut-throat industry and I know what to expect and that there's every chance you can get cut.
"Fingers crossed that doesn't happen, but if it does happen, I would certainly be looking at an NBL1 club and Ballarat sits right at the top as an option."
Melbourne was unlucky not to make the Australian Opals squad for next month's world championship in Sydney having travelled with the squad to a training camp in New York last month.
She said she learned a lot on the camp, and just being in the same room as her idol Lauren Jackson - who has made a comeback to the team this year - was a dream come true.
"I learned so much on that trip about the culture, about how they play," she said. "Any opportunity I get I love to relish and grab with both hands.
"It was special to train with Lauren Jackson, I mean 'childhood superhero' right there and now I've got a chance to train and play alongside her and now be friends with her, it's crazy that's happened.
"That whole experience was great and I'll definitely be cheering them on."
