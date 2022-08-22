Preston Bungei leaps his way to Miners MVP award

THERE were times when the Ballarat Miners men's season didn't quite hit the heights it should, but one player who produced the goods all season long was Preston Bungei
The Miners point guard, the club's top scorer for the season, was a popular winner of the Ray Borner MVP on Sunday night, taking out his first ever club MVP award.
Bungei who joined the Miners this season had a big year, averaging 15.27 points per game, 3.18 assists and 7.36 rebounds.
He was the one constant in the team that was forced to chop and change to get a cohesive game going, leading from the front with a shooting percentage just on 50 per cent.
"This is the first one for me," he said of the win. "This really was a different season for me as it was the first time I've haven't played professional full-time.
"I knew this year was going to be a big adjustment with things like practice only two days a week, but I think even with that I was able to be consistent throughout the whole year and the guys made it easy for me by giving me the ball in spots where I could score, we moved it and shared the ball."
Bungei said he would take some time off and not likely pursue and NBL contract.
"I'm working full-time now and I'm still considered an import in NBL, so I've just got to work out the off-season on my own and get prepared for the next NBL1 season."
Bungei said he would work out what was best for his family, but hopes he might be able to return to Ballarat next season.
His signature for another season, if it comes, will be a huge fillip for the club as it looks to return to the NBL1 finals.
"I honestly love the club, everything about it the community and everyone associated with it," he said.
"Right now, I'm living in Melbourne so it's a bit of a drive and I'll have to see what happens. we are looking at moving at some stage, so we'll just see where that takes us at this point. If it's not too far of a drive, then I'd love to be back."
Bungei said he was excited about the club's depth going forward, praising the youngsters who took out the Big V championship title earlier this month.
"At the end of the season, it was awesome being at training because they were on the next court and the energy, the excitement they had made us all stop and look at them because they played with such enthusiasm," he said.
"That really translated well onto us as well.
"I think the club here has a really tight-knit group and as they move on and interact with us it's only going to make us better.
"I'm really excited to see where all those players go."
