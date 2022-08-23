Learmonth dominated its Central Highlands Football League elimination final clash against Buninyong to claim its first finals win in almost 15 years.
The Lakies ran away with a 39-point triumph at Smythesdale, booking a place in a semi-final against Dunnstown.
Catch all the highlights from the elimination final - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
