The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Buninyong v Learmonth elimination final 2022: watch the video highlights here

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Learmonth dominated its Central Highlands Football League elimination final clash against Buninyong to claim its first finals win in almost 15 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.