Lions off to the big dance, Darley bounces back | BFLW Finals Rd 2 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 23 2022 - 1:30am
ON THE RUN: Charlotte Lenssen of Redan evades a Sebastopol defender. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

They were the minor premiers for a reason, and now the Redan Lions find themselves as the first BFLW club through to the grand final after cruising past Sebastopol at City Oval on Sunday.

