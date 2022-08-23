They were the minor premiers for a reason, and now the Redan Lions find themselves as the first BFLW club through to the grand final after cruising past Sebastopol at City Oval on Sunday.
After a slow start, Redan put the foot down to run away with a 72-point triumph in its semi-final clash and will now enjoy a well-earned week off.
The Lions will play the winner of Sebastopol's preliminary final affair with Darley, which thumped Bacchus Marsh by 111 points at Marty Busch Reserve.
Redan coach Mick Larkins was pleased to be the first side through to the "big dance".
"It was a pretty tight first quarter. Sebastopol just kept on fighting but we managed to kick away," Larkins said.
"It would have been nice to get a few more goals on board but it was fairly tricky conditions, but it was a very good result."
Larkins said the players were all incredibly excited ahead of a Mars Stadium grand final.
"The girls were all pretty pumped," he said.
"We will have a couple of weeks to get right, we have a couple of sore girls after Sunday but they are all really looking forward to it."
Proven goal kicker Zoe Larkins booted three goals at City Oval on Sunday in a best-on-ground performance, while Jess Bokma had plenty of football but missed some opportunities.
Redan, which only lost one game this season, has been the premiership favourites all year long and the Lions now find themselves just four quarters away from premiership glory.
Darley bounced back in style from its qualifying final loss to Redan in round one of finals, with a 111-point win over Bacchus Marsh on Sunday.
The Devils held the Cobras to just one goal as they piled on 17 of their own, with two players booting six goals each.
Kim Bessell and Madalyn Clarke starred up forward for Darley with 12 majors between them, while Montelle Pontisso also added two of her own.
The Devils now turn their attention to Sebastopol, which they comfortably defeated in two match ups this season.
Sebastopol plays Darley at Sebastopol on Sunday, August 28.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
SENIORS
U/18 YOUTH GIRLS
U/16 YOUTH GIRLS
U/14 JUNIOR GIRLS
