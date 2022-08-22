The Courier

New plan to reduce pressure on Ballarat Base emergency department

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 22 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser.

Grampians Health is looking forward to working with a new priority primary care centre to be established in Ballarat, but its exact location remains unclear.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.