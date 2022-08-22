New plan to reduce pressure on Ballarat Base emergency department

Grampians Health is looking forward to working with a new priority primary care centre to be established in Ballarat, but its exact location remains unclear.
The centre will operate 16 hours a day and be located near the hospital and treat people with conditions that need urgent attention, but not an emergency response, such as mild infections, fractures and burns.
"We are looking forward to that program commencing here in Ballarat to ensure those that can get care outside our emergency department are afforded that opportunity," said Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser.
"This is not a service that Grampians Health run themselves, but we will partner with whoever the provider is at the end of the day to ensure they are able to respond to what we see as priority cases," he said.
The priority primary care centre is expected to be open in the coming months.
"These services will run 16 hours a day. It's not 24/7 but it will be a substantial amount of time to pick up some of that demand. Hopefully that will make it better for us and for those who do need to come in to the emergency department to get in in a much timelier way because whose who can get care elsewhere will not necessarily add to the demand in the already overstretched ED."
The announcement is similar to an election promise from the federal Labor government for a bulk-billed urgent care clinic to be built in Ballarat's rapidly growing west to treat patients with minor injuries and ailments who might otherwise wait hours at the stretched Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department, to be seen.
Mr Fraser's comments came as he launched Grampians Health's Strategic Plan 2022-24 and Clinical Service Plan 2022 outlining the goals of the organisation, the growth expected, the gaps in services and other challenges the new combined organisation faces as well as short, medium and long-term projects to help address concerns.
One of the top priorities is filling workforce shortages, which in Ballarat are mainly in nursing, junior doctors and cleaning staff.
"Nursing roles, both registered and enrolled nurses, at all locations in both acute and aged care nursing are in limited supply and therefore highest priority," Mr Fraser said. "We have a gap in Ballarat in cleaning staff, so it's not just about clinical doctors and nurses there's a range of roles, also gaps in IT.
"And we do have some gaps again primarily in Horsham and Ballarat in our junior doctor program. We are at a level we have always been but services have grown and we haven't been able to grow our training program for junior doctors who compete in other locations for available places."
Mr Fraser said Grampians Health was working to re-engage nurses who had retired, left, had children or otherwise withdrawn from the profession to encourage them back to nursing through training and bridging programs, and was recruiting heavily from overseas.
"To date we have 28 employees who are new to the country, and at least count 64 or 65 interviews going on," he said.
Grampians Health is also working with Federation University to increase its nursing intake, and offering paid roles to 85 nursing and midwifery students in the second and third years of their courses to work in the hospital while they complete their studies.
"That is very popular for the students who get some money but get to see health care delivery as it really is," he said.
