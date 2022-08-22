THE AFL has been slammed as being short-sighted due to its finals scheduling which pits Geelong versus Collingwood at the same time country football finals are on.
The Cats v Magpies qualifying final blockbuster has been scheduled at 4.35pm on Saturday September 3 at the MCG, in direct competition to the Ballarat and regional finals including the Central Highlands Football League preliminary finals and the Ballarat Football Netball League semi finals.
Leagues across the state were hoping for clear air from the AFL for their finals series matches - the first finals games played since 2019 - but now fans will have to choose which they attend or watch.
And for one CHFL club already booked to play on that day, it now means they will be directly affected, with star Gordon on-baller James Kelly to miss his club's match as he is an assistant coach at Geelong.
BFNL general manager Shane Anwyl said the decision shows no regard for community football.
"It's disappointing that a final with two Victorian-based teams is scheduled at a time when country leagues are in the thick of their finals series," he said.
"We all know crowds have been down and everyone is looking forward to getting back out there in an exciting finals series and then we get that schedule at that time.
"It doesn't have any consideration for community football."
Mr Anwyl agreed the Saturday twilight provided the best time for young families, but it did nothing for community sport.
"There's a bigger picture involved here," he said.
"Community football is crying out for any support we can get and I don't think we need this type of game schedule that could have some impact.
He added it was hard to quantify how much the league could lose on the day if the weather is bad,
"If the weather's on the poorer side, we know people we stay home and watch on TV, that's where the biggest impact is going to be felt," he said..
"The AFL crowd attendance will be full anyway, it's the flow-on effect of the TV, why go to the community football when you can stay home, turn the AFL on and watch it instead?
"I would say that it probably shows where community football sits in this conversation around scheduling, it's not of any priority by any means and it's done to suit other purposes and not realising what's happening out there in the wider reaches of country Victoria."
Central Highlands Football League president Doug Hobson said he had faith 'die-hards' would still come to local football matches.
"There might be some others who might want to go along to that game, or view it at home, but I'm quite confident we'll be all right," he said.
"You'd like them to always be mindful, but they run their ship and we just follow and make the best of it. Everyone is always looking after their own end of the world.
"We all would have preferred it done differently, but it's not, so we work with what we've got."
President Peter Clifford agreed it would have a major affect.
"I would have thought that a lot of people involved in local footy would want to be involved in both, it's pitting one against the other," he said.
"To be honest, we do have more interest in it than other clubs because we're playing at the same time, but it's strange they've made this decision because Friday night has always been the time for these big games.
"If Geelong finish on top of the ladder, surely they should have been given a Friday night game to get an extra day's break on who they might be playing the following week.
"If it was Geelong v Collingwood on Friday night, I can guarantee a heap of our people would have got an opportunity to go to that game."
Geelong and Collingwood are arguably the two most supported clubs in regional Victoria. The teams have played a number of finals in recent years including the semi-final in 2020, qualifying final in 2019 and preliminary finals in 2007, 09 and 10. All of which were played at night.
Mr Clifford said it was just another example of the AFL disrupting country football, which has always been the major feeder to the league.
"You're trying to get people back into country footy, this isn't the way to go about it," he said.
"Last year, the league came out to our ground to ask us what they could do to help us out, whatever was said, they obviously didn't listen."
He said he felt the whole CHFL could lose out if attendance were down in the preliminary final.
"From our league point of view, the (CHFL) does a terrific job given the only money they get that's not direct from the clubs is from the gate receipts at the finals," he said.
"If the gate receipts are knocked around by the AFL scheduling games against us, it won't just affect the clubs that are in the finals, it'll affect all the clubs from the bottom to the top.
"The league uses that money raised to bankroll the competition, paying part of the umpires' wage, supplying the balls. Clubs don't get billed for administration, the league raises it's own money.
"They'll fill the MCG for Collingwood and Geelong regardless. You could play the game at 6am on Friday morning and it would be full. There are a lot of people around the state who are members and now won't be able to go. I find it pretty baffling to be honest."
