The Courier

THE AFL has is being called short-sighted in its finals scheduling which pits Geelong versus Collingwood up against country football finals says leagues and clubs

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong and Collingwood will renew acquaintance in the finals this season, but this time up against local sport. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has been slammed as being short-sighted due to its finals scheduling which pits Geelong versus Collingwood at the same time country football finals are on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.