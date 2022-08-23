How your water bills could increase over the next five years

Central Highlands Water will aim to keep water bill increases in line with the consumer price index for the next 12 months, but will increase bills each year after that to keep up with infrastructure demand.
In its submission to the Essential Services Commission, now out for public consultation, CHW does not plan to increase water charges for 2023-24 - outside of CPI increases - but is aiming to add an extra one per cent each year from 2024-25 to 2027-28.
This would be used to support Ballarat and Daylesford's growing populations, and improve sewerage services, according to a media release, with a planned infrastructure spend over the next five years 70 per cent higher than the current program.
"The proposed pricing pathway is CPI increase only (the cost of inflation) for the first year (2023-2024), followed by CPI +1% per annum for the following 4 years from 2024-2028. This represents real price increases averaging less than 1% per annum over the 5-year period," the release states. "The current average annual household water and wastewater charge is $1,234, which equates to $3.38 per day for reliable, safe, clean drinking water along with the removal and treatment of all wastewater (sewage), including the bathroom, toilet, laundry and kitchen."
According to the the draft submission, available online, by 2027-28 the average owner-occupier would be paying $1281 per year, excluding CPI increases.
Tenants would also face higher bills by 2027-28, from $312 to $325.
There will also be a "revised charging model" for new customer contributions.
The extra revenue would push CHW towards its goals of using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 and the state government's target of being net-zero emissions by 2035.
Infrastructure goals in the $256 million plan include the "Ballarat water growth project" to new urban growth areas, sewer and dam upgrades, increasing water supply to Daylesford, and upgrades and maintenance to sewers and treatment plants.
In a statement, CHW managing director Jeff Haydon said the proposal "balances affordability with the need for investment", noting increased support for vulnerable residents and responding to climate change.
Submissions close September 16.
