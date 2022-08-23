How your water bills could increase over the next five years

"The proposed pricing pathway is CPI increase only (the cost of inflation) for the first year (2023-2024), followed by CPI +1% per annum for the following 4 years from 2024-2028. This represents real price increases averaging less than 1% per annum over the 5-year period," the release states. "The current average annual household water and wastewater charge is $1,234, which equates to $3.38 per day for reliable, safe, clean drinking water along with the removal and treatment of all wastewater (sewage), including the bathroom, toilet, laundry and kitchen."