Young Ballarat residents working on their practical driving hours have more support as a new car is added to the program.
Community Bank Buninyong has donated $17,000 towards the new car that will support the TAC L2P program in Ballarat.
Advertisement
Completing 120 hours of supervised driving is a big feat for most teenagers, but it can be especially challenging for young people who do not have anyone to supervise their driving.
Currently in Ballarat there are 85 active learners involved in the program.
IN THE NEWS:
Each learner is paired with a volunteer mentor who spends around two hours a week supervising their driving.
"You spend a fair bit of time with the kids and chat about all sorts of things as you go," volunteer mentor Malcolm Mackinlay said.
The program has a capacity of 130 young people and is continuing to look for volunteer mentor drivers to help fill the gap and get the waitlist down.
"I wanted to do something that was productive," Mr Mackinlay said.
Most of the teenagers start with professional lessons, they then spend a majority of their hours with their mentor.
Community Bank Buninyong director Debbie Rybicki said she thought it was important to support young people as it is almost impossible to be in the regions without a licence.
"This is an investment in the future generations," she said. "This money ... is going to have such an ongoing impact with the amount of extra students that can use this to learn to drive."
This car will continue to help young people who are on the waitlist, currently there are 78 people waiting for a spot while in May this year there was 90.
Mr Mackinlay said he finds a lot of enjoyment from helping residents learn to drive.
"Earlier this year I was not able to drive for three weeks and I really missed it and I missed my learner because you enjoy the time with them."
Learners and volunteer mentors can apply for the TAC L2P program via the Ballarat Foundation website or by emailing l2p@ballaratfoundation.org.au.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.