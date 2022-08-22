Emergency services have responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Redan on Monday afternoon.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Bell Street and Talbot Street South just before 5.30pm.
The front of a silver SUV has been severely damaged while the driver's side and front of a white Toyota Camry also suffered extensive damage.
It is not clear if anyone suffered any injuries in the incident or how it happened.
The crash comes as Ballarat copped more than five millimetres of rain at Ballarat Airport between 3pm and 6pm.
The city is forecast for more wet weather for the rest of this week.
